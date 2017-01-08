Abdukadir Kure Ex-Governor defined governance in Niger – Senate

The Senate Spokesman, Sen. Sahabi Abdullahi, has described the demise of former governor Abdukadir Kure of Niger as a huge loss to the state and the country as a whole.

Reacting to the death of Kure, the Senate spokesman told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Abuja that the deceased defined governance in Niger while he was governor.

Abdullahi, who represents Niger North Senatorial District, added that Kure set a benchmark for assessing subsequent administrations in view of his laudable achievements in the state.

The lawmaker said Kure’s strides in terms of rural development, broad base governance, participation and inclusiveness was second to none.

“It is a huge loss and we are shocked at his demise. He was our governor and he did his best.

“There are projects that he has done that have touched the lives of our people and we will surely miss him.

“This is the temporary nature of life,’’ Abdullahi said.

He prayed God to grant Kure’s family, the people Niger state and the entire nation the fortitude to bear the loss.

ALSO READ: Former Niger Governor, dies at 60 in Germany

NAN reports that Kure died at the age of 57 in a German hospital.

Kure, who served as Niger governor between 1999 and 2007, was reported to have died of complications arising from liver disease.