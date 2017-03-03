Andrew Yakubu Former NNPC boss drags EFCC to court

The EFCC Kano Zonal office spokesman told newsmen that the case will be coming up on  March 7, 2017.

  • Published: , Refreshed:

DPR Agency arrests 9 marketers for selling petrol after stations were sealed
Diezani EFCC discovers $37.5m mansion reportedly owned by ex-minister
Men's Roundtable Before corruption kills Nigeria...
Andrew Yakubu Court orders forfeiture of $9.8m 'loot' to FG
Andrew Yakubu Ex-boss of Nigerian oil firm in $10mn cash probe
Andrew Yakubu Group demands release of ex-NNPC boss days after EFCC recovered $9.8m from his home
Andrew Yakubu EFCC recovers $9.2M, £74K cash from ex-NNPC boss [PHOTOS]
Dino Melaye ‘Corrupt Nigerians are hiding money in caskets,’ Senator says

Former Group Managing Director (GMD) of the National Nigerian Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Andrew Yakubu has dragged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission ( EFCC) to court.

Yakubu is seeking redress at the Federal High Court in Kano over the forfeiture of $9.8m, £74,000 which the anti-graft agency reportedly seized from his house.

Reports say the EFCC Kano Zonal office spokesman, Idris Nadabo told newsmen that the case will be coming up on  March 7, 2017 at the Federal High court, Kano.

Justice Zainab  Abubakar had earlier ordered the forfeiture of the sum of $9,772,00 which was recovered from the former NNPC boss.

According to Daily Post, Yakubu’s lawyer, Ahmed Raji wants the court to set aside the forfeiture order by Justice Zainab.

ALSO READ: Group demands release of ex-NNPC boss days after EFCC recovered $9.8m from his home

The EFCC recently recovered separate sums of $9,772,800 and £74,000 from former NNPC GMD.

Reports say the discovery was made possible by the Federal Government's Whistle-Blower initiative.

Image
  • DILAPIDATED CLASS ROOM BUILDING IN JOS
    DILAPIDATED CLASS ROOM BUILDING OF A GOVERNMENT PRIMARY SCHOOL AT WUBEL VILLAGE, CHAKFEM DISTRICT OF MANGU LOCAL GOVERNMENT COUNCIL OF PLATEAU STATE IN JOS ON SATURDAY 2404/20/3/2016/SAA/HF/NAN 
  • NGAZAT YOUTH CULTURAL DANCERS PERFORMING AT THE 2016 WORLD WATER DAY
    NGAZAT YOUTH CULTURAL DANCERS PERFORMING AT THE 2016 WORLD WATER DAY CELEBRATION IN DASS LGA OF BAUCHI STATE ON TUESDAY (22/3/16). 2469/22/3/2016/DJ/ICE/NAN  
  • FROM LEFT: DEPUTY GOVERNOR OF BAUCHI STATE, MR NUHU GIDADO (L) PRESENTING CERTIFICATE TO THE VILLAGE HEAD OF WONDI, ALHAJI BASHIR MUSA AT THE 2016 WORLD WATER DAY CELEBRATION IN DASS LGA OF BAUCHI STATE ON TUESDAY (22/3/16). 2470/22/3/2016/DJ/ICE/NAN  
  • GOV. TANKO AL-MAKURA OF NASARAWA STATE WITH A CRIPRIPPLE, MOHAMMED TUNGA DURING HIS VISIT TO TUNGA NUFAWA, A PROPOSED SITE FOR RECREATIONAL CENTRE ON TUESDAY (22/3/16) 2471/22/3/2016/BASU/ICE/NAN  
  • CHIEF OF DEFENCE STAFF, MAJ.-GEN. GABRIEL OLONISAKIN (M) WITH THE MEMBERS OF THE DEFENCE HEADQUARTERS ADVISORY COMMITTEE ON HUMAN RIGHTS AFTER THEIR INAUGURATION IN ABUJA ON TUESDAY (22/3/16). 2471/22/3/2016/DKO/ICE/NAN 
  • FROM LEFT: WIFE OF THE AUTHOR, MRS VANESSA KADIRI; AUTHOR OF THE BOOK "PUBLIC SECTOR ACCOUNTING AND AUDITING IN NIGERIA" MR ABDULKERIM KADIRI; GOV IBRAHIM DANKWAMBO OF GOMBE STATE; FORMER CHIEF OF STAFF TO PRESIDENT JONATHAN, CHIEF MIKE OGHIADOMHE; FORMER DEAN, FACULTY OF MANAGEMENT, UNIVERSITY OF BENIN, MR FAMOUS IZEDONMI; DIRECTOR GENERAL, NATIONAL COMMISSION FOR MUSEUMS AND MONUMENTS, MR YUSUF USMAN AND OTHERS AT A BOOK LAUNCH IN ABUJA ON TUESDAY (22/3/16). 2472/22/3/2016/DKO/ICE/NAN 
  • SECRETARY, WOMEN WITH DISABILITIES OF NIGERIA SUPPORT FOUNDATION, CHIEF IKEME GADDAFFI (2ND L); PRESIDENT, PEPSUZIE OBI-ALUKO (3RD L); WOMAN LEADER, ALL NIGERIAN NATIONAL IN DIASPORA, DR TINA OBI (5TH LEFT SITTING); PRESIDENT, PARAOLYMPIC COMMITTEE OF NIGERIA, MR MONDAY EMOGHAVWE (4TH R), AND OTHER MEMBERS OF THE ORGANISATION, AFTER AN INTERACTIVE SESSION ON INTERNATIONAL WOMENS DAY ORGANISED BY WOMEN WITH DISABILITIES OF NIGERIA SUPPORT FOUNDATION IN ABUJA 2218/10/3/2016/EO/CH/NAN 
  • FROM LEFT: MINISTER OF WATER RESOURCES, MR SULEIMAN ADAMU; INFORMATION OFFICER, OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY TO THE GOVERNMENT OF THE FEDERATION, MR ANDREW AGYO AND FORMER HEAD OF CIVIL SERVICE, MRS EBELE OKEKE, AT THE WORLD WATER DAY PROGRAMME IN ABUJA ON TUESDAY (22/3/16) 2440/22/3/2016/TA/CH/NAN 
  • SUPER EAGLES GOALKEEPER, CARL IKEME SAVING THE BALL AT THE EAGLES TRAINNIG SESSION AT THE NATIONAL STADIUM IN ABUJA ON TUESDAY (22/3/16) 2441/22/3/2016/TA/CH/NAN  
  • SUPER EAGLES MIDFIELDER, MIKEL OBI TRYING TO DRIBBLE HIS WAY OUT AT THE ABUJA NATIONAL STADIUM IN PREPARATION FOR THEIR MATCH AGAINST EGYPT IN KADUNA ON TUESDAY (22/3/16) 2442/22/3/2016/TA/NAN    
  • CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, LE PAN MEDICAL CENTRE, WUBEL, DR. DANIEL MWANMUT (L) AND THE FORMER GOVERNOR OF PLATEAU STATE, SEN. JOSHUA DARIYE DURING THE OFFICIAL INAUGURATION OF LE PAN MEDICAL CENTRE IN WUBEL CHAKFEM DISTRICT, MANGU LOCAL GOVERNMENT OF PLATEAU STATE ON SATURDAY. 2402/20/3/2016/SAA/HF/TA/NAN 
  • FROM LEFT: SENIOR PASTOR, ECWA CHURCH PLATEAU STATE JOS, REV. SAMUEL ATU; REPRESENTATIVE OF PLATEAU STATE COMMISSIONER FOR HEALTH, MRS MARIA PAWA; FORMER GOVERNOR OF PLATEAU STATE, SEN. JOSHUA DARIYE, AND MEMBER BOARD OF TRUSTEE, LE PAN MEDICAL CENTRE WUBEL, DR. POKOP BUPWATDA, AT THE OFFICIAL INAUGURATION CEREMONY OF LE PAN MEDICAL CENTRE IN WUBEL CHAKFEM DISTRICT MANGU LOCAL COUNCIL OF PLATEAU STATE ON SATURDAY, 2403/20/3/2016/SAA/HF/TA/NAN.  
  • FROM LEFT: A LAWYER, ARINZE UGWUEKE; CHAIRMAN,NIGERIA GOOD GOVERNANCE GROUP (NGGG), RETIRED MAJ.-GEN.CHRIS GARUBA;DIRECTOR-GENERAL NGGG,MR FREDERICH UMOREM; RETIRED REAR ADMIRAL,GSA OMBO; MEMBER, DR OLUBUNMI USIM-WILSON AND MEMBER,MR EMMANUEL TERI-VAHYALA DURING THE INNAUGURATION OF THE BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF NIGERIA GOOD GOVERNANCE GROUP IN ABUJA ON SUNDAY (20/3/16). 2398/20/3/2016/HF/NAN 
  • SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT AT ALAPERE ON KETU ROAD IN LAGOS ON MONDAY (21/3/16) 2420/21/3/2016/BOA/CH/NAN  
  • THE LEGAL OFFICER OF NIGERIA GOOD GOVERNANCE GROUP (NGGG),MR ARINZE UGWUEKE(L), CONGRATULATING THE CHAIRMAN NGGG,DURING THE INNAUGURATION OF THE BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF NIGERIA GOOD GOVERNANCE GROUP IN ABUJA ON SUNDAY (20/3/16).WITH THEM ARE MEMBER, DR OLUBUNMI USIM-WILSON (M), AND OTHERS 2399/20/3/2016/HF/NAN 
  • FROM LEFT: GOV. ABDULAZIZ YARI OF ZAMFARA STATE; MINISTER OF BUDGET AND NATIONAL PLANNING, SEN. UDOMA UDO UDOMA; VICE-PRESIDENT YEMI OSINBAJO AND PRESIDENT MUHAMMADU BUHARI, AT THE NATIONAL ECONOMIC COUNCIL RETREAT IN ABUJA ON MONDAY (21/3/16) 2421/21/03/2016/ICE/CH/NAN  
  • FROM LEFT: FORMER INEC CHAIRMAN, PROF. ATTAHIRU JEGA; PRESENTING A REPORT ON REPOSITIONING OF HIGH INSTITUTIONS ON 3 STATES TO GOV AMINU TAMBUWAL OF SOKOTO; GOV ABDULAZIZ YARI OF ZAMFARA AND GOV ATIKU BADUGU OF KEBBI STATE IN SOKOTO ON SATURDAY 2400/20/3/2016/GARKO/HF/NAN  
  • STATES GOVERNORS AT THE NATIONAL ECONOMIC COUNCIL RETREAT IN ABUJA ON MONDAY (21/3/16) 2422/21/03/2016/ICE/CH/NAN 
  • MEMBER, HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVE, REPRESENTING YOLA NORTH,YOLA SOUTH AND GIREI FEDERAL CONSTITUENCY AND CHAIRMAN, HOUSE COMMITTEE ON CONSTITUENCY OUTREACH, REP. LAWAL GARBA (R) PRESENTING CASH DONATION TO CHAIRMAN YOLA TRADERS ASSOCIATION, ALHAJI. ALI KACHALLA (L), ON BEHALF OF VICTIMS OF RECENT YOLA MARKET FIRE INCIDENT IN YOLA ON SUNDAY (20/3/16). 2401/20/3/2016/MAY/HF/NAN 
  • DEPUTY GOVERNOR MARTINS BABALE OF ADAMAWA STATE (R) INAUGURATING THE UNHCR RELIEF OFFICE IN YOLA ON TUESDAY (22/3/16). WITH HIM IS THE ASSISTANT HIGH COMMISSIONER ON REFUGEES OF UNHCR,MR VOLKER TURK. 2443/22/3/2016/AMA/CH/NAN 
  • THE SAID COMPLECTED IJOKODO-APETE BRIDGE BY THE OYO STATE GOVERNMENT STILL NEEDS ATTENTION, ON MONDAY (21/3/16). 2423/21/3/2016/OE/CH/NAN  
  • ENUGU CHAMBER OF COMMERCE, INDUSTRIES, MINES AND AGRICULTURE (ECCIMA) VICE PRESIDENT MEMBERSHIP DEVELOPMENT, MR ODEIGA JIDEONWO (L) WITH PERMENENT SECRETARY ANAMBRA STATE MINISTRY FOR COMMERCE, MR LEO IMOKA, DURING A WORKING VISIT BY ECCIMA TO THE SECRETARY TO INTIMATE HIM ON THE FORTH COMING ECCIMA TRADE FAIR AT AWKA, ANAMBRA STATE ON TUESDAY (22/03/16). 2444/22/3/2016/MAG/CH/NAN 
  • FROM LEFT: DEPUTY MANAGING DIRECTOR ECOBANK NIGERIA, MR ANTHONY OKPANACHI; CHIEF MEDICAL DIRECTOR UNIVERSITY OF NIGERIA TEACHING HOSPITAL (UNTH), DR CHRIS AMAH AND ECOBANK HEAD OF COMMERCIAL BANKING, MR SHEHU JAFIYA, DURING THE HANDOVER OF CONSULTANT DOCTORS COMMON ROOM BUILDING TO UNTH IN ENUGU ON MONDAY (21/03/16). 2424/21/3/2016/MAG/CH/NAN  
  • DEPUTY MANAGING DIRECTOR ECOBANK NIGERIA, MR ANTHONY OKPANACHI (4TH L) WITH CHIEF MEDICAL DIRECTOR UNIVERSITY OF NIGERIA TEACHING HOSPITAL (UNTH), DR CHRIS AMAH (5TH L) AND OTHER OFFICIALS DURING THE HANDOVER OF CONSULTANT DOCTORS COMMON ROOM BUILDING TO UNTH IN ENUGU ON MONDAY (21/03/16). 2425/21/3/2016/MAG/CH/NAN 
  • CHAIRMAN KNIGHT OF SAINT MULUMBA, GIRI ZONE, PROF. OYINLOLA OLANIYI (4TH L) PRESENTING GIFT TO THE CO-ORDINATOR, ST ANN HOSPICE, REV.SR. OSHEIZA OTONOKU DURING THE KNIGHTS LENTEN ACTIVITY AT GWAGWALADA IN ABUJA ON MONDAY (21/3/16).WITH THEM ARE MEMBERS OF KNIGHT OF SAINT MULUMBA. 2426/21/3/2016/CH/NAN 
  • FROM LEFT: CHAIRMAN, INDEPENDENT NATIONAL ELECTORAL COMMISSION, PROF MAHMOOD YAKUBU; DIRECTOR-GENERAL, NATIONAL YOUTH SERVICE CORPS, BRIG-GEN JOHNSON OLAWUNMI AND THE MINISTER OF YOUTH AND SPORTS, MR SOLOMON DALONG DURING A CONDOLENCE VISIT OF THE INEC CHAIRMAN TO THE NYSC OFFICE IN ABUJAON TUESDAY (22/3/16) OVER THE DEATH OF A CORPS MEMBER, SAMUEL OKONTA WHO DIED DURING THE RIVERS STATE RE-RUN ELECTION. 2473/22/3/2016/DKO/ICE/NAN 
  • FROM LEFT: ASSISTANT DIRECTOR (MARKETING), NEWS AGENCY OF NIGERIA (NAN), MRS MAGARET IRUOHA; INFORMATION OFFICER, NAVAL TRAINING COMMAND, LT. COMMANDER TUKUR MOHAMMED; EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR / HEAD OF LAGOS OPERATIONS, NAN, MR JOE BANKOLE; DIRECTOR OF INFORMATION, NIGERIAN NAVY, COMMODORE CHRISTIAN EZEKOBE AND MANAGING EDITOR NAN, LAGOS OFFICE, MR DELE BODUNDE DURING THE VISIT OF NAVAL DIRECTOR OF INFORMATION TO NAN OFFICE IN LAGOS ON TUESDAY (22/3/16) 2464/22/3/16/MA/ICE/NAN/ 
  • FROM LEFT: HEAD, LEGAL TEAM, ISLAMIC MOVEMENT OF NIGERIA (IMN) MR FESTUS OKOYE, MEMBER, ISLAMIC MOVEMENT OF NIGERIA (IMN) DR SHUAIBU MUSA AND DAUGHTER OF HEAD OF ISLAMIC MOVEMENT OF NIGERIA, HAJIYA SUHAILA IBRAHIM ZAKZAKY DURING A NEWS CONFERENCE IN KADUNA TUESDAY (22/3/16) 2467/22/3/2016/SP/ICE/NAN 
  • SOLICITOR, KADUNA POLYTECHNIC, MR OLADIPO TOLANI, RECTOR, KADUNA STATE POLYTECHNIC, MOHAMMED IBRAHIM AND REGISTRAR, KADPOLY ALHAJI ZAYYANA KUKASHEKA, AT A NEWS CONFERENCE IN KADUNA ON TUESDAY (22/3/16) 2468/22/3/2016/SP/ICE/NAN 

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior Associate at Pulse. He is a creative thinker and change agent, passionate about God, public relations and new media. Creates exciting branded entertainment concepts. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Boko Haram Female suicide bomber disobeys Abubakar Shekau, surrenders to...bullet
2 Xenophobic Attacks 97 Nigerians deported from South Africabullet
3 Charles Soludo Buhari has made Nigeria’s economy worse – Ex-CBN...bullet

Local

An off-shore rig.
Niger Delta Oil companies might move their HQs to region
Justice Walter Onnoghen
Walter Onnoghen PDP National Caretaker Committee congratulates new CJN
Cross River State governor, Ben Ayade.
Ben Ayade PDP Caretaker Committee felicitates with Cross River Governor at 49
Cross River Governor, Ben Ayade
Ben Ayade Cross River Governor celebrates 49th birthday with refugees