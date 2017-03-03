Former Group Managing Director (GMD) of the National Nigerian Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Andrew Yakubu has dragged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission ( EFCC) to court.

Yakubu is seeking redress at the Federal High Court in Kano over the forfeiture of $9.8m, £74,000 which the anti-graft agency reportedly seized from his house.

Reports say the EFCC Kano Zonal office spokesman, Idris Nadabo told newsmen that the case will be coming up on March 7, 2017 at the Federal High court, Kano.

Justice Zainab Abubakar had earlier ordered the forfeiture of the sum of $9,772,00 which was recovered from the former NNPC boss.

According to Daily Post, Yakubu’s lawyer, Ahmed Raji wants the court to set aside the forfeiture order by Justice Zainab.

The EFCC recently recovered separate sums of $9,772,800 and £74,000 from former NNPC GMD.

Reports say the discovery was made possible by the Federal Government's Whistle-Blower initiative.