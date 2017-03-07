Buratai 524 dismissed soldiers plead with army to review their dismissal

The Chief Commissioner, Public Complaints Commission (PCC) made the disclosure on Tuesday when he visited the Chief of Army Staff.

  • Published:
Buratai play

Buratai

Premium Times ‘Publication being sued by Buratai not army,’ Sani Usman says
Tukur Buratai Army chief says Niger Delta now witnesses less oil theft, illegal bunkering
Buratai "COAS is strongly against corruption," Group tells Nigerians
Buratai Army chief charges troops on fight against insurgency
In Kaduna Army establishes Operation Base
In Borno NAOWA donates relief materials to IDPs
Tukur Buratai Army chief urges agitators for separation not to destabilise Nigeria
Nigerian Army Cheque worth N400m presented to families of deceased personnel by the army

Five hundred and twenty four dismissed soldiers have pleaded with the Nigerian Army to “tamper justice with mercy’’ and review their dismissal.

Mr Emmanuel Ogbole, the Chief Commissioner, Public Complaints Commission (PCC) made the disclosure on Tuesday when he visited the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai to submit the case files of the ex-soldiers.

Ogbole said that the affected soldiers had earlier visited the commission and pleaded with it to intervene on their behalf in respect of their dismissal.

“In summary, we are not here to take any decision on the issue, we are here to transmit their complaints which were recorded and documented for us to you.

“This is enable you look into them and take the appropriate action in the best interest of the Nigerian army and the nation at large,’’ Ogbole said.

Responding, Buratai said the cases would be studied in their individual merit and resolved in the best interest of the army and the nation.

“The complaints of 524 ex-soldiers which you presented to me are going to be studied, we will look at each case on its merit.

“I assure you that they are going to be resolved in the best interest of the Nigerian army and in the best interest of our country.

“We know that 524 soldiers is almost a battalion and we will definitely feel the impact of these guys.

“But notwithstanding, we will still look at their cases critically based on their merits in the interest of our service and the country,’’ he sad.

bBuratai urges agitators for separation not to destabilise Nigeria

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the army had in 2014 dismissed 5,000 soldiers for various offences, including alleged refusal to fight the Boko Haram terrorists in the North East.

However, 3,032 were pardoned and redeployed to the North East to fight the insurgents.

Their cases were reviewed by a military panel led by the General Officer Commanding, 1 Division, Maj.-Gen. Adeniyi Oyebade.

Image
  • From left: Ezinwa Okoroafor, General Counsel, Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA); Hanspeter Ackermann, Executive Director and Chief Investment Officer; and Uche Orji, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of NSIA, at the presentation of the Third Quarter of 2016 and 2017 Outlook of the NSIA, in Abuja on Wednesday (22/2/17) 
  • From left: Hanspeter Ackermann, Executive Director and Chief Investment Officer, Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA); Uche Orji, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of NSIA; and Bisi Makoju, Financial Controller, at the presentation of the Third Quarter of 2016 and 2017 Outlook of the NSIA, in Abuja on Wednesday (22/2/17) 
  • Director-General, National Agricultural Seeds Council, Dr Philip Ojo (R), with the Team Leader, African Union Commission, Mr Ernest Ruzindaza, during a workshop on National Agriculture Investment Plan (NAIP), Nigeria, in Abuja on Wednesday (22/2/17) 
  • Firm Steps Dance Group performing at a workshop on National Agriculture Investment Plan (NAIP), Nigeria, in Abuja on Wednesday (22/2/17) 
  • Cultural dancers from Shendam Local Government Area of Plateau perform during a cultural festival in Jos on Wednesday (22/2/17) 
  • Ministers praying before the Federal Executive Council Meeting at the P residential Villa in Abuja on Wednesday (22/2/17) 
  • From left: Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Winifred Oyo-Ita; Chief of Staff to the President, Abbah Kyari; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir David Lawal; and the Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, during the Federal Executive Council Meeting at the P residential Villa in Abuja on Wednesday (22/2/17) 
  • From left: Minister of Health, Issac Adewole; Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Usani Uguru Usani; Minister of Communications, Adebayo Shittu; and Minister of State for Health, Osagie Ehanire, during the Federal Executive Council Meeting at the P residential Villa in Abuja on Wednesday (22/2/17) 
  • From Left: Deputy Chief of Staff to the Vice President, Ade Ikpaye; Minister of Budget and National Planning, Udoma Udo Udoma; and Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, at the Federal Executive Council Meeting at the P residential Villa in Abuja on Wednesday(22/02/17 
  • From left: Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Kayode Fayemi; Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, Bawa Bwari; Minister of Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu; and Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, at the Federal Executive Council Meeting at the P residential Villa in Abuja on Wednesday (22/2/17) 
  • Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Geoffery Onyeama (R) briefing Newsmen on International Donor Conference on Lake Chad coming up in Oslo, Norway, in Abuja on Wednesday (22/2/17). With him are: Director, Minister’s office, Mr Nicholas Ella and Director, European Affairs, Amb. Baba Garba 
  • Wife of Bauchi State Governor, Hajia Hadizah Muhammed (L) immunising a baby during the Inauguration of Maternal New Born and Child Health Week at Liman Katagum, Bauchi State on Wednesday (22/2/17). 
  • A cross-section of mothers with their Babies during the Inauguration of Maternal New Born and Child Health Week at Liman Katagum, Bauchi State on Wednesday (22/2/17) 
  • Wife of the Chief of Army Staff , Hajiya Umma-Kaltum Buratai presenting trade tools to a beneficiary at the Graduation Ceremony of the 2250 IDPs trained by the Nigerian Army Officers Wives Association (NAOWA) under it's empowerment scheme in Maiduguri on Wednesday (22/ 2/17). With her is the wife of the GOC 7Div. Nigerian Army, Mrs Appolonia Ezugwu 
  • From left: Wife of GOC, RCCG Worldwide, Mrs Folu Adeboye; National President, National Council for Women Societies (NCWS), Dr. (Mrs) Gloria Shoda; Wife of Ooni of Ife, Olori Wuraola Ogunwusi; Wife of Ogun State Governor, Mrs Olufunso Amosun ; Wife of Lagos State Governor, Mrs Bolanle Ambode; Acting EFCC Chairman, Mr Ibrahim Magu; Deputy Governor of Lago, Dr Oluranti Adebule; Wife of Oyo State Governor, Mrs Florence Ajomibi; Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development 
  • From left: Accountant General of the Federation Mr Ahmed Idris; Executive Secretary, Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Mr Tor Uja and Director General, Budget Office, Mr Ben Akabueze, at the 2017 Budget Defence Joint Committee on Foreign Affairs at the National Assembly, in Abuja on Wednesday (22/2/17 
  • Acting President Yemi Osibanjo (7TH R) Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr David Lawal (6TH R), Chief of Staff to the President, Alhaji Abba Kyari (8TH R) Out-Going Minister of Environment /UN Deputy Secretary General, Amina Mohammed (M) with other members of the Federal Executive Council after the Federal Executive Council Meeting in Abuja on Wednesday (22/2/17) 
  • From Left: Ministers of Budget and National Planing and Power, Works and Housing, Sen Udoma Udo Udoma and Mr Babatunde Fashola respectively escorting their Out-Going colleague, Minister of Environment, Amina Mohammed after the Federal Executive Meeting in Abuja on Wednesday (22/2/17) 
  • From left: Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu; Wife of Lagos State Governor, Mrs Bolanle Ambode and the Acting Chairman, EFCC, Mr Ibrahim Magu, during the Inauguration of the South-West Project of Nigerian Women Against Corruption Initiative by the EFCC on Wednesday (22/2/17) 
  • An alleged fake Medical Doctor, being arraigned before Mpape Magistrate Court for threat to life and criminal defamation in Abuja on Wednesday (22/2/17) 
  • From left: Country Director, ActionAid, Ojobo Ode-Atuluku; National Coordinator, Protest to Power Movement, Mr Jaye Gaskia and Acting President, Sierra-Leone Labour Congress, Jennings Wright, at the West African Summit on Tax Treaties in Abuja on Wednesday (22/2/17) 
  • Cross section of participants at the West African Summit on Tax Treaties in Abuja on Wednesday (22/2/17) 
  • Minister of State for Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire (M); Director of Hospital Management, Federal Ministry of Health, Dr Wapada Balami (4th, L); partners and stakeholders, after a news conference on the Federal government’s preparedness for the planned temporary closure of Abuja Airport and provision of consolidated Emergency Medical Service for the Abuja-Kaduna Highway, in Abuja on on Wednesday (22/2/17) 

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Apostle Suleiman Canadian based lover exposes preacher's alleged secret...bullet
2 Buhari Ex-minister for information says President may return todaybullet
3 Obasanjo At 80 Ex President 'bounced' at his own partybullet

Local

Nigeria Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo
Osinbajo House Speaker, Dogara congratulates Acting President on his 60th birthday
Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.
Boko Haram Tinubu commends Buhari, military for defeating terrorists
Former Group Managing Director (GMD) of the National Nigerian Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Andrew Yakubu
Andrew Yakubu Ex-NNPC boss slams EFCC with N1bn suit
Speaker, House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara
Xenophobia House of Reps team to visit South Africa parliament