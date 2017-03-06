A 30-year-old fruit seller who is being tried for the murder of his girlfriend , has denied the charges during his court hearing on Monday, March 6, 2017.

Murtala Magaji was first arraigned before the FCT High Court, Kubwa, on charges of culpable homicide on June 29, 2016, Vanguard reports.

Magaji has, however, continued to deny the allegations, claiming that the deceased, Adama Idris, was an excessively heavy drinker.

ALSO READ: Man kills lover during fight

According to Vanguard, Magaji claimed to have lived with the deceased for five years and continually tried to stop her drinking habit.

Magaji also claimed that the deceased was into hard drugs which he believed she had taken a day before her death.

“That day, after she finished cooking around 8 p.m., she told me that she was going out to buy something and that she would be back soonest; but she didn’t return until around past 10 p.m.

“As she approached me, I noticed a wound on her forehead; she was also drunk and continued to stagger.

“I ushered her into the house and reminded her that we had an earlier agreement that she would stop drinking and taking drugs.

“I made it clear to her that she had refused to keep to her promise; as such, I was not happy. “I then brought the food and we both ate and slept off,” he said.

The accused went on to add that he woke up the deceased at about 4:30 am the next morning when he was about to pray.

“She told me that she had a headache and wanted a pain reliever, which I promised to buy.

“At about past 7:00 a.m., that morning, while going about my business in the market, police officers came to arrest me and took me to Zuba Police Station.

“It was at the station that the DPO told me that my girlfriend, who was living with me, was reported dead.

“I was confused and pleaded with them to take me to see her corpse, but they refused; saying that they would investigate and get back to me.

“I was detained there for three days before taken to the Police Command Headquarters and from there to the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) office,” he said.

The prosecuting counsel, A. O. Urom, while cross-examining Magaji, asked if he had asked the deceased about the injury on her forehead, to which Magaji admitted to asking and was told that she had fallen and hit her head.

Magaji also noted that he had not fought with the deceased the night of her death and that they never did.

ALSO READ: Man murders girlfriend, has sex with corpse

Vanguard reports that Magaji was alleged to have beaten his girlfriend to stupor on Jan. 22, 2016 and hit her head against a wall which ultimately led to her death.

The judge, Justice Bello Kawu, adjourned further hearing in the matter till April 25.