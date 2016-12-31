Home > New Articles >

In Lagos :  Man stabs his wife in her private part

In Lagos Man stabs his wife in her private part

The man stabbed his wife with a broken bottle in her private part.

  • Published:
  play

Spectranet Internet provider launches full speed Unlimited Gold Plan
Alibaba Live Here is how you can watch the event online
In Sokoto Couple, 1-year-old son die in inferno
Instant Messaging Not getting a reply quickly gets us anxious
In Nasarawa Police arrest 5 suspects over killing of Chinese miner, 3 others
Pulse List How to be a real Lagos big girl
Vaping More US teens are on e-cigarettes than ever before
In Lagos Driver docked over motorcycle theft
Robert Hulseman Inventor of the red cup passes on

Victor Ojiaku, 37, the man who allegedly stabbed his wife Mrs Faith Ojiaku, a student, with a broken bottle in her private part, has been granted bail of N250,000 by the Ejigbo Magistrates court.

Magistrate Akeem Fashola, who gave the ruling, also ordered the accused to produce two sureties in like sum, saying the sureties should be working in reputable organizations and also possess three-year tax clearance as well as the Lagos State resident identity card.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the case has been taken up by the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Response Team.

Titilola Vivour-Adeniyi, The Coordinator of DSVRT, narrated how the victim was kept indoors and punished severely by her husband.

"Ojiaku, who sells automobile parts and resides at 22, Arike John Close, White Sand, Isheri-Osun in Lagos State, was reported to have stabbed his wife whom he suspected of having a sexual relationship with his sales representative.

The victim, Mrs. Faith Ojiaku, 27, a student, was held hostage by her husband for two days, depriving her of calling any family member for help or receiving medical attention.

She was subsequently rushed to the hospital for treatment after which she collapsed. She then pleaded with the doctor to make use of his phone to call her sister.

Her sister informed DSVRT which advised her to report the case at the Police station on behalf of her wounded sister.

He also injured the sales representative with a broken bottle and some dangerous weapons.

We had an official meeting with the DPO who told us that the suspect was arrested on December 27 and he has promised to ensure that justice would be done in the case,” Vivour-Adeniyi told NAN.

No date has been fixed for the trial of the case.

The suspected assailant, a father of three, is facing a six-count charge bordering on grievous bodily harm, a threat of life and assault.

Written by Yinka Ijiiola

Author

Obalolu Davies

Obalolu Davies Obalolu is a passionate writer who believes hardwork and dedication will get you anywhere in life.

Top 3

1 Uzama Douglas Gombe United shot dead in Beninbullet
2 Stephanie Coker OAP and Daniel Aderinokun hold traditional wedding in...bullet
3 In Lagos Man stabs his wife in her private partbullet

New Articles

Boko Haram Sojoji sun ba da gangami game daʼƴan taʼadda wanda ke a-guje
A train accident (This picture is for illustrative purposes).
In Kaduna Train crashes into trailer
Court gavel
In Benin 2 men remanded over alleged homosexual act
Osun-Osogbo purification ritual being performed at the Osun river.
Yeye Osun Traditionalist canvasses celebration of African tradition