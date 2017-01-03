In Alaska Man whose real name is Santa Claus Facebook account reinstated

The North Pole, Alaska, city council member who legally goes by the name "Santa Claus" had his Facebook page reinstated after proving that it is his real name.

Claus account was shut down by Facebook after the site tried ensuring safety by asking users to register their real names. Claus was asked to provide his I.D. and passport to confirm his identity,

"It looks like you sent us an ID that either doesn't match the information on this account or isn't on our list of acceptable IDS," an email from the Facebook read.

"To maintain the security of this account, we can't give you access or take any further action until we receive an acceptable ID."

Claus told the Fairbanks News-Miner he sent Facebook multiple forms of ID including copies of his passport, Alaska driver's license, his letter of appointment to the North Pole City Council and a letter of appointment to the Alaska Public Broadcasting Commission signed by Gov. Bill Walker. UPI News reported.

"They just don't believe my name is Santa Claus or I live in the North Pole," he said before his account was eventually restored.

Facebook eventually reinstated Claus's account and a spokeswoman said it had been suspended by mistake.

Written by Femi Shitta

Author

Obalolu Davies

Obalolu Davies Obalolu is a passionate writer who believes hardwork and dedication will get you anywhere in life.

