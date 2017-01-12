AFCON 2017 Nigeria’s absence disappointing, says former Eagles player

Bright Omokara, a former Super Eagles player says the nation’s absence at the forthcoming 2017 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Gabon is disappointing.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the tournament will hold from Jan. 14 to Feb. 5 in Gabon.

NAN reports that the country that missed out in the 2015 AFCON in Equatorial Guinea, failed to qualify for the 2017 edition.

Omokaro told NAN on Thursday in Lagos that Nigeria’s absence at biennial continental tournament was the result of its poor management of football.

“The sentiment in our football is too much and it has got us to theis unpleasant situation.

“For the second consecutive time, Nigeria is not going to be part of the Nation’s Cup and it is a sad situation for football fans.

“A body of ex-internationals and people who have the technical know-how in football should be inaugurated to proffer a lasting solution to our football dilemma,’’ he said.

He noted that the country’s participation in the competition would have given Nigerians reason to smile in this current economic situation.

“Most Nigerians put their worries aside when they watch any Nigerian team playing.

“This is the kind of thing we need in this recession but it is unfortunate we are not part of the competition,’’ he said.

