Women Are Orgasm Superheroes 4 distinct orgasms every woman should experience

I’m as surprised as you, I would have thought they were two kinds of orgasms before reading this. The vagina orgasm and clitoral orgasm which is very wrong because they are more than two. According to a study published in the NeuroQuantology.

There are two more asides from the popular two that exists for women.

Here are the 4 types of orgasm that women can enjoy as compiled by Faye Brennan, Women’s Health

1. Clitoral Orgasm

The clitoris is such a wonderful part of the female anatomy thanks in no small way to 8,000 nerve ending that are there. It’s easily the go to place for ladies when in need of pleasure. But according to Sari Cooper, a certified sex therapist in New York City and a columnist for Psychology Today, heading straight to the clitoris gives you a less pleasurable orgasm than if your partner touches, caresses, or massages other parts of your genitals before he homes in on that hot spot.

To achieve this, "Have him make big circles with his fingers that include the shaft, labia, and upper part of the clitoral hood," says Cooper. This can be done in the spooning position. You can also use fingertip vibrator as well.

2. Vaginal Orgasm

This orgasm is achieved by penetration, it is achieved by stimulated the erogenous zones. 30 per cent of women have said they achieved this by penetration alone. The first step is to locate the hot zone. You should explore this yourself, touch the front wall of the vagina, you’ll enjoy the feel, during the intercourse, tell him to thrust in that direction, this is quite good with the spooning position or scissors position. "This position allows for deeper thrusts that further stimulate the G-spot," says Cooper.



The chances of this happening depends on the guy because it isn’t for the one minute man, this requires up to 15 minutes, so feel free to switch up positions.

3. Blended Orgasm

Like the literal meaning of blended, it’s the combination of clitoral and vagina orgasm, all rolled into one glorious one. It can be very super intense. "You're getting the best of both worlds," explains Cynthia Lief Ruberg, a certified sex therapist in Columbus, Ohio.

The best way to achieve this is through girl on top position, while you’re riding him, he can stimulate the clitoris

4. Multiple Orgasm

This is perhaps the best way to feel an orgasm, this is when you have orgasms in the same sequence, one after the other. To achieve this, let the guy give you clitoral orgasm with hand and mouth. When he achieves this, he should continue to stimulate the clitoris in a slow manner for 30 seconds then go to how he gave you the first orgasm.

"He's playing with your level of arousal from a heightened orgasmic state by giving your erogenous area a rest, as it may be overly sensitive to stimulation, and then increasing arousal again," says Amy Levine, a sex coach in New York City and founder of IgniteYourPleasure.com