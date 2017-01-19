Nothing calmed Aisha down more than a cold shower and right now, it did more than calm her.

It left her with a smile as she stepped out of the bathroom. She walked to her nightstand and grabbed a joint she had rolled up earlier, lit it up and sat by the edge of her bed. It had been a good day, sure it had been.

Niyi had gotten exactly what he deserved and if he was smart enough, he just might put two and two together and figure out it was retaliation for what he had done to Tara.

But then again Niyi wasn’t exactly the smart type when it came to logic. Her smile grew as she thought of this and it pleased her to know that she might still have to call on Michael someday again to go treat his fuck up again.

That was on one hand, on the other hand was the matter with Karen, Joe and Steph. Not that it even concerned her in anyway but it was fun watching them fight over something as trivial as sex.

True, they were all her friends but times like this made her happy she had no attachment to anyone. She dragged once more on her joint, and felt warmth between her thighs.

Felt so good that she let her towel loose and let a hand down to rub on her pussy lips, it wasn’t all that wet yet so she licked her hand and went down again. Slowly rubbing her pussy as she smoked her joint.

She was holding back, she stuck a finger in as she knew her dildo or whatever dick she could conjure up tonight would be disappointed.

She had learn to live her life based on self-discipline and this was one of those moments she was glad she did. She kept rubbing on her pussy which was all wet now till she finished smoking then she stood up and went to her wardrobe.

She reached down beneath her pile of dresses which she never wore and pulled out her dildo. It was a 9inch gift from a girlfriend she had had an affair with about a year ago. They had nicknamed the dildo ‘The Husband’.

So many orgasms had been brought forth by the husband that she could out rightly say it was the only thing she was attached to. Remembering how effortlessly Amaka used to fuck her with right after eating her pussy often made her shudder.

Sadly Amaka had bowed to family pressure and got married to some guy she didn’t love and relocated to Canada. It was one of the few regrets Aisha had in her life, that she had done nothing to halt the marriage. Maybe because she was angry that Amaka had not come running to her to beg for help.

That she didn’t love a dick as much as she loved Aisha’s mouth and pussy. Or that she didn’t even like the guy she was being forced to marry. So she had not attended the wedding or even contacted Amaka ever since then. She always knew where to find her.

She walked to her mirror and stared at her naked body as she let the towel fall to the ground. Then she smiled as she spread her legs apart and let the husband go to work.

They had driven the rest of the way home in silence. Each to his and her own thoughts.

Joe drove into the compound and came around to open the door for Steph to step out. For some reason, she wasn’t in the mood to do anything at all and he understood. She stepped out of the car and nodded at him.

They made their way to the apartment and Joe got the door opened in no time and ushered her in. She knew her way around his apartment just like her own so she went straight to the spare room and threw her bag on the floor as she sat on the bed and sighed.

She needed to get herself together before even thinking about taking a shower. Joe walked in and stood by the door with his arms folded across his chest.

“Wanna talk ?”. He asked after a while.

“Talk about what exactly, Joe?”

“Anything”. Joe shrugged. “You have been quite off these past few days”.

Steph chuckled, if only he knew.

If only he knew how much she was going through at work with madam. She wasn’t even sure if she was doing it for the thrill or because she wanted to keep her job. But she knew she could always walk away from the job anytime and Karen would get her another with just a phone call.

Oh Karen, she had even been the least of her worries. She had never seen her this angry before. Any other time they had had a misunderstanding, they always made it up to each other with a good fuck. Would that work now? Well there was only one way to find out.

“Maybe about us?”

Steph sighed again and rubbed her forehead, what was the problem with Joe exactly?

“Joe, please there is no us. We fuck, yes and I admit it is always nice having your dick doing all that shit but you of all people should know we never attach feelings to these things”.

“Maybe because you and Karen are refusing to grow up. Have you given a thought to where or what you would be in the next five or better yet two years? Have you?!”. Joe blinked his eyes twice to caution himself. What the fuck was he driving at or is he drunk?

He quickly ran through his memory trying to remember what he had drank at the hospital.

Steph got his message alright and was staring blankly at him. To be honest, he had hit a spot. A spot she had always though didn’t exist. She noticed, he had cautioned himself just in time. But she wanted, no she needed him to press some more on the spot.

“What are you saying?” She whispered.

It was his turn to sigh as he got her cue to press further.

“You and I know you and Karen wouldn’t be together for long. Her parents would have her married off soon and where would that leave you? As a side piece? You guys still going to be fucking and all while she is married?

Yeah sure but are you going to be single for the rest of your life? While she is married and having a family of hers.

Everyone else actually even Aisha all building a family and you are just going to be what? A regular side fuck?” She asked for it and he gave it to her as plain as he could.

They both went back into their silent mode with Steph now looking down at the floor. No one knew how many minutes or even if an hour had passed till Steph looked up with tears in her eyes.

“Goodnight Joe”.

“Goodnight Steph” He turned around and left.