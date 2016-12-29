Probably Why She Doesn't Blow You :  How to shave your balls

It’s essential that you do some manscaping down there, it probably is a bad sight if you’re about to get some head, and you pull down your pants, and it looks like Sambisa forest. Ladies don’t like that sort of thing.

It make your lady lose interest not just in the blowjob but also in the sex. A study conducted by two public universities in the United States documented the result in the Journal of Sexual Medicine, here are some of the interesting facts.

49% percent of guys shaved off all their pubic hair at some point in a month

38% of all study participants claimed they were “typically hair free”

Roughly the same percentage of both sexes (76% women and 74% men) claim to shave their pubes

32% of men agreed shaving down their made them feel cleaner

If you don’t believe in cutting your bush down there, how about the study and the results published. In case you don’t agree, Gillette also did a survey where it was revealed that 92% of women prefers guys that keep it clean and tidy down there. Those are two studies saying the same thing.

It’s easy to understand why there is hesitation to taking a sharp object close to a sensitive spot. One advantage of cutting your bush is that your balls will become less sweaty, and makes your balls more appealing for a blowjob.

Here is a guide to how you can shave your balls right as compiled by Alex Bracetti, AskMen





Be careful

The groin is a sensitive area, it has bacteria and yeast can spread across the body while you’re cutting your bush with the same tool. The slightest cut can lead to bacteria getting in and can lead infections and possible cases of cellulitis, abscesses and Fournier gangrene.

Feel your dick and scrotum for a moment, there are filled with sensitive nerves, it can be scary to know what could happen if the razor goes wrongly.

Shower first

You might think shaving under dry condition is best way to do it. Jumping into the shower is still the best way to it, the water can help soften the crotch hair, this can help lubricate the body and the razor can work freely and more smoothly.

Pre-trim it

It might be ideal that you start by trimming it instead of getting the razor or blade to go the root and start cutting from there. A trimmer is advised to be used, trim step by step to avoid hurting yourself.

Use the Taut Technique

Your groin is a challenging place to work with. It will require plenty of attention, a slight cut can lead to infection.

Use your free hand to hold back the skin tight as you cut, that way, the error of cutting yourself is reduced. You should also have a steady hand when shaving your balls. You should probably try shaving your thighs or legs or face, just so you can get your rhythm before you go down there, by exercising elsewhere, your confidence level will build.

One thing to also have in mind is to shave in the direction of your hair rather than against it, this will help against irritation or stubble that might develop when you’re done. You should also wipe down the tool to be used with alcohol, sterilize the tool and wash your hands as well.





Pick your grooming tools

Depending on your personal choice, you need choose what you need to use, either a razor or a body trimmer. Yours can be an old fashioned scissors.

Body trimmer wont fully get rid of your pubic hair but it’s the quickest and reliable way to do a basic shave.

Razor is a bold way to go, they will give you the cleanest and closest shave, but it also requires a lot of time and carefulness when being used, you can easily cut yourself.

Scissors are helpful when it comes to trimming, you can use them for snipping hairs out of place.

When you’re done with the shaving, its time for aftershave, this antiseptic agent helps ingrown hairs and razor at bay.



Follow these steps, practice patience, and your boys will be breathing hair-free going into the summer.