This could be the biggest holiday for men, every other holiday has been created for women and family but this might be the biggest one for men, even bigger than Valentine’s day, reports Zeynep Yenisey , Maxim.

We know Valentine is for love and it has been highly commercialized, these days Valentine’s day has been hijacked by marketers and sales people, it’s not as much of a love celebratory event as buy this, buy that for your loved one, because if you don’t buy it, they won’t know you love and cherish them despite how much you’re showing them daily.

Maybe this is a checkmate to Valentine’s day, because it looks very much like it. For one, its exactly one month after Valentine’s day, March 14 of every year. I’m suspecting this holiday was put in place by people who are sick and tired of the February 14 charade.

Essentially, this day is filled with a lot manly stuff, men are to be repaid for all what they’ve done for the lady on Valentine’s day. March 14 day is called Steak and Blowjob Day.

The name is suggestive of all that is supposed to happen that day, nothing fancy, no need for flowers and all the normal V day stuffs. It’s just steak and a solid BJ.

I agree, it might not be the best plan but atleast it’s something geared towards appreciation of men, and we know how simple men can be. No fuss, just give him some well cooked meal in his mouth, and feast on his meat down there.

It’s not just about guys, a portion of the proceeds from the Steak and Blowjob Day website will be donated to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. The gifts there are hilarious and simple. Spend some money there if you can.

Let me know if you plan to celebrate the holiday, I know your man wouldn’t mind that.