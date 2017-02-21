Some People Will Do Anything! Freezing your dick will be 2017’s newest cool fad

You read it right, there is a chance that freezing your genital can help boost the sex drive. Not the typical way but it helps.

It probably sounds like the headline you will find on fake news site, but it isn’t false at all. It’s very true.

From the report by Loaded, this is expected to be the biggest sexual trend for the year 2017. Although it seems like a really cruel and painful way to boost our sex drive.

This is already being done in a spa in Manchester, where this service is being offered, this treatment involves subjecting the genitalia to icy temperature condition.

  play (Cryotherapy UK)

 

The treatment is called Love Mist and provided by a company called Cryotherapy UK, this treatment is open to men and women. Here is what happens, it involves spraying -160 degree vapour from a liquid nitrogen tank over the genitals for a thirty minutes period.

The spa had this to say through The Sun, “When the sub-zero temperature covers the skin, the sudden drop in heat stimulates the temperature receptors, prompting the brain to transmit messages throughout the body so the blood vessels undergo ‘vasoconstriction’.

So, asides from boosting your sex drive, it can also make your genitals more attractive, sort of like the treatment carried out a beauty surgery on your organs.

“These messengers tell the brain if there is damage to the tissues, to repair them. It’s this that along with the instant endorphin level energy boost and natural high, generates a tighter, youthful, clear and vibrant genital skin appearance through boosting collagen.”

  play (Cryotherapy UK)

 

Will this be something you’re interested in, to improve your sex drive, just freeze your organ for a couple of minutes. It wasn’t specified if the treatment would need to be done multiple times or just once is fine and the trick will be done.

