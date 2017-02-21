We’ve seen these sort of things happen on the stage at awards and concerts, but they also happen at closed shoots as well.

While the super-hot Hailey was shooting for the forthcoming Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue on the beaches of Indonesia, she suffered a serious wardrobe malfunction when her right breast popped out of the swimsuit.

What a sight it must have been for the guys behind the camera, who I’m sure are pretty decent guys who will look away except for the deviously looking lights guy.

It’s not clear how it happened, what gave way, the flimsy material or the amount of eyes feasting on her at that point in time, but as a pro, she recovered quickly by covering her chest with her hand instead.

She definitely made sure it didn’t escalate further. We cannot exactly pray that these things stop happening because while it might be bad, but it’s definitely not unfortunate, such things have been known to be good for the eyes and excites the senses.