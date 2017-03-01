Finally! Here is the reason why kinky sex feels so darn good

I’m sure you probably just enjoy it and move on. Why find out the real reason why it gives you so much excitement. We’re all fine but the scientist people won’t let it be. They need to find out why exactly anything is anything.

Before we continue, there is no need to knock something that you’ve not tried. Say you don’t like BDSM whatsoever, no need to trash the people who like it or call them names, just because you don’t like it doesn’t make you a better human being than them. There are people who don’t eat Indomie believe it or not.

Let me be the bearer of the bad news for you, if you like doggy style, you’re into BDSM, the domination part, because this position requires that you dominate the woman but let’s move on.

ALSO READ: There is a real holiday for blowjob, and it’s in March

Kinky sex is very good for you, it can help you keep your mental health in check and lower stress levels. See! It’s good all around. While you might think it isn’t that common for people to have freaks inside of them. It’s more common than it is thought, reports Zeynep Yenisey, Maxim.

We know this because a study was conducted where about half of the people who participated admitted to having kinky sex at some point while another 84% of the participant said they would like to add more kink to their sex lives.

So, you see a lot of people like it, and think it’s awesome, now to why we’re here, why do people love BDSM, what is that interesting about handcuffs, whips, nipple clamps and the rest.

According to a BDSM article by Broadly, doing some fifty shades type of sex takes the brain on a magical voyage, some pleasure-induced place called “subspace”.

For people who are into BDSM, you’re familiar with what subspace feels like, and you know it feels sooo good! For the newcomers, it’s sort of like a “floaty” or “high” feeling that emanates from the high rush of endorphins that overflows into the body because of the intense pleasure of living out the fantasies you’ve always had.

ALSO READ: 9 things sex therapist know about sex that you should know too

"For all of us, endorphins bind to opiate receptors to naturally relieve pain," professional dominatrix Maitresse Madeline Marlowe told Broadly. "Since BDSM play can include power exchange and masochistic acts, endorphins are one of the most common neurotransmitters [produced].”

No need quoting it, BDSM can sometimes be painful, but pleasure is also there in a big way so, they kind of balance each other off. Pleasure is a child of pain, remember?

"Like many potentially stressful or extreme experiences (e.g., sky-diving, fire-walking), individuals' bodies react to that stress when they engage in BDSM," Science of BDSM researcher Kathryn Klement told Broadly.

"We interpret these cortisol results to mean that when people engage in BDSM play (as the receiver of sensations) or extreme rituals, their bodies release a hormone usually associated with stress. However, we've also found that people subjectively report their psychological stress decreasing, so there is a disconnect between what the body is experiencing, and what the individual is perceiving."

ALSO READ: Apparently, people took eggplants to Fifty Shades movie screenings

Here is how it works, kinky sex is physically stressful, your body tries to alleviate this, and adrenals releases the stress hormone, cortisol to make it better. In ideal situations, cortisol is only pumped into the body when your body realizes you’re in a dire situation, a fight or flight situation, which is when something dangerous happens. So, the brain responds quickly thinking you’re in danger.

While doing BDSM, you can get the same stress response physically, the psychological stress reduced, and you’re left with a delicious feel-good cocktail of endorphins, with any serious injury to your body. You tricked your body successfully

Now, you understand why kinky sex feels so good!