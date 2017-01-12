Erotic Story/The Dark Series Niyi & Tara's big fight [Part 9]

“Karen, what are you talking about?” Steph stopped walking and folded her hands across her breast.

“Don’t even try to play dumb with me, Steph. I am pissed enough as it is. You fucking him isn’t a big deal but why try hide it from me? What are you playing at?” Karen’s anger was turned up another notch.

Steph shook her head as she thought of what to say. She didn’t even know where to begin.

“Karen, I am not fucking Joe. If I was, it wouldn’t be a big deal telling you. We have fucked before, so what? Even had a threesome with him, you and I. But seriously, how could you think Joe and I are having some sort of affair or what do I even call this allegation of yours?”

ALSO READ: Niyi & Tara's big fight [Part 8]

“Steph, I saw him drop you off at the house in the early hours of the morning when I came over. And when I asked you about what you have been up to? You said you had been busy with work and tired. So what the fuck are you saying?” Karen whispered.

Steph was left speechless with her mouth slightly left open wondering if and where to even begin the whole story about Madam. She just couldn’t find the word to start with.

“You have nothing to say now or you are busy thinking of a more appropriate lie you are gonna tell to my face?” Karen sneered.

“Kae, it is not what you think. You have no idea what is going on. But I can assure you that I am not having an affair with Joe. I am not fucking h…”

Her speech was caught halfway by Karen’s hand smashing hard across her face. The slap sent her staggering to the closest wall. She reached her hand out in time to stop her head from the impact.

“After all we have been through together, all these years and you decide to go for his dick over me. His dick?! It isn’t even the best around. How dare you?!”

Karen was moving in on Steph who was still trying to gather herself back together. Karen was about kicking her when she felt two arms wrapped themselves around her waist and lift her off the ground turning her away from Steph.

ALSO READ: Niyi & Tara's big fight [Part 7]

“What the hell is wrong with the both of you?!” Joe barked at her as he dropped her to the ground. His reflexes were fast enough to grab her hand as she made to slap him also.

“Let me go, Joe. Right now, let go of my hand!” She screamed at him.

“What’s going on here?” Aisha asked as she walked in on the scene.

“This is a fucking hospital”. She added.

“I honestly don’t know. Just came out too and saw Karen hitting Steph”. Joe explained, and he did let go of Karen’s hand.

Steph was back up on her feet but still rubbing her cheek with her eyes closed.

“Seriously guys, what’s going on?” Aisha asked again as she stood beside Joe. Karen didn’t say a word, just frowned and bit her lips. And just when it felt like everything had calmed down, Steph reached forward and slapped Karen with as much force as she could muster.

Karen fell to the ground despite Joe’s late attempt to catch her. Aisha didn’t move an inch, she always knew this day was coming.

Karen was back up in seconds and attempted to have a go at Steph but Joe was right between them.

ALSO READ: Niyi & Tara's big fight [Part 6]

“Fine! You can both keep fucking and enjoying each other’s company!” And with that Karen turned around and walked away. No one said a word till she was out of sight.

“Fucking each other? Would someone please explain what’s going on now” Aisha asked for the third time.

Steph sighed.

“Karen thinks Joe and I are dating or fucking each other or some shit like that”. She calmly explained.

“What?!” Joe’s eyes widened before he busted out laughing.

“Ermmm, why would she think that? And even if you guys were screwing around, what’s the problem? You are both adults, you are both single. So it makes no sense”. Aisha probed further despite knowing all.

“I am not in the mood to talk right now, Aisha. Let just go tell Niyi bye. Would come back to check on him in the morning”. Steph said and she turned to make her way back to Niyi’s room.

“You can’t see him now. They say he has got to rest, that’s why we stepped out. We’d come back to see him in the morning”. Joe reached out to grab her arm and pull her back.

ALSO READ: Niyi & Tara's big fight [Part 5]

“Oh okay”. Steph said as she accepted her bag which Aisha suddenly produced.

“Just go home and rest. We can all do with loads of it. Could see tomorrow”. Aisha said with a smile.

“Thanks Aisha”. Steph whipped her brow.

“Come on, I’d drop you home. Make them no go kidnap you”. Joe joked and got a smile out of her in return. Aisha chuckled as they all made their way out of the hospital to the car park.

Aisha hugged them both as she got to her car.

“Try and make up with Karen. We have all been friends since like forever”. She whispered into Steph’s ear as she hugged her.

Steph merely nodded and turned around to get into Joe’s car. She fastened her seatbelt then noticed Joe staring at her. He had just put the keys in the ignition but didn’t start up the car.

“What’s up with you and Karen? I know you didn’t wanna talk in front of Aisha but we are alone now. So what’s up?”

“Joe, I have had a really stressful day and I don’t wanna talk about this. I just want to get home, have a warm bath and go to sleep. Might just skip work tomorrow”.

ALSO READ: Niyi & Tara's big fight [Part 4]

“Don’t give me that excuse, you would be home soon but I am not starting up this car till you start talking”. Joe gave his threat.

Steph sighed.

“Ok, Joe just drive. I would talk”

“Better” as he pulled out of the parking lot.

“You already know about Kae and so I don’t need to go into those details.”

“Yes I know”. Joe grinned remembering he had gotten his first ever threesome with them.

“Well that morning, you drove me home from the hotel. Karen knew or saw us together. I don’t even understand”.

“She saw us together ke? It was pretty early in the morning o”.

“Yes, all I know is she arrived a few minutes after I got home”.

“But even if she did know about me dropping you off, it isn’t the first time any of you guys would be crashing over at my place. So why the anger and bullshit”. Joe took his eyes off the road for a second to look at her.

“I sort of lied to her that morning. She asked where I had been because she had been calling and trying to reach me. We were meant to spend time together.”

“Ohhh”. Joe’s eyes widened again as the whole situation became clearer.

ALSO READ: Niyi & Tara's big fight [Part 3]

No one said a word as Steph looked down on her hand which she had slapped Karen with, it was aching already.

“To be honest, Steph. I haven’t been able to get you out of my head since that morning”. Joe started.

“Joe, I am not in the mood. Please, not right now”. Steph groaned.

“I am serious, Steph. Let’s put all the bullshit of all these years behind us and actually live”.

Steph didn’t say a word back. She looked up and noticed they had driven past the bridge they were meant to take to her place. She became worried.

“Joe, where are you taking me”. She whispered.

“My place, someone needs to take care of you. You look like hell”. Was his reply.

“Joe, take me home. I can take perfect care of myself”

“Ma’am. I am not taking you anywhere else. The only way you are going home is if you jump out of the car”. And with that he pushed on the central lock button and had all the doors locked.

Steph argued no further. She just sulked and sank into her seat.