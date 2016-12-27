Erotic Story/The Dark Series :  Niyi & Tara's big fight [Part 7]

Joe hated hospitals, to be honest it seems everyone does. But ever since he had watched his mum die in one just because a doctor hadn’t attended to her on time, his own hatred had become more personal.

But he had to here, for Niyi he had to here. He had spoken to the doctor and he had assured him that there were no permanent injuries.

Lots of bruises and a few broken ribs, he would be okay the doctor had said. That had calmed Tara down a little, she had been crying all through the trip down to the hospital and afterwards.

ALSO READ: Niyi & Tara's big fight [Part 6]

And after the doctor had finished up treating him, she had refused to live his side. Niyi was one lucky bastard, Joe thought to himself. He had a lady who really loved him. He wished he had a lady like Tara but with the way his heart was scared, he doubted he would be able to love her back the same way.

He had called everyone else as soon as he had finished up with the doctor. Aisha and Karen were already on their way but he couldn’t get through to Steph, her phone had kept ringing but she didn’t pick up and he had felt slightly angry. Then he calmed himself, she wasn’t his girlfriend. He had no right to be angry. He found a spot to sit in the reception and closed his eyes, wasn’t long before he was dozing off.

Aisha drove to the hospital with a huge smile plastered all over her face. Ever since that call from Joe, she had been smiling. Michael had done his job perfectly. She made a mental note to send an extra tip into his account. She arrived at the hospital and had to let the smile go. It was replaced by her usual straight face as she walked into the reception.

She was already walking towards the nurse behind the enquiry desk when she saw Joe sleeping off in a corner. She walked up to him and thought twice about waking him up. He looked really stressed out. She decided to let him be, she took a seat right next to him and went through her phone replying messages.

It didn’t take long before Karen barged in and was also walking to the seated Nurse when Aisha called out to her. Her voice woke Joe up.

“Hey, when did you get here” He muttered.

“I just did. Didn’t wanna disturb your sleep. You look exhausted”.

“I am”. Joe smiled.

“Hey guys, what’s the 411? How’s Niyi”. Karen asked as she joined them.

“The Doctor says he would be okay, the only serious injuries are his broken ribs”. Joe said

ALSO READ: Niyi & Tara's big fight [Part 5]

“Broken ribs? Christ. What happened to him? Was he in an accident?” Karen kept on with the questions.

“I really don’t know. Just found him in his car like that. Someone must have jumped him, guys of nowadays always robbing anyhow”.

“Where is Tara? Have you called her?”. Aisha asked.

“She arrived just around the same time I found him. She is inside with him. Wants to be there when he wakes up”.

“Poor girl, I can’t imagine what she is going through”. Karen said and Aisha looked up to see a tear rolling down her face. This was the side to Karen she would never understand. She always loved to portray the tough rich, street smart girl but deep down Aisha knew she was weak emotionally and always broke down at the slightest chance.

Well, no human being came with a manual.

“Where is Steph?” Aisha turned back to Joe.

“I called her too but her phone just kept ringing, she didn’t pick up. That crazy office of hers, make she go find better job abeg”.

Aisha looked up in time to notice what appeared to be a scowl on Karen’s face. It flashed for a moment then it was gone. What was she missing? What was going on? Aisha knew something was up but that would have to wait for now. Now all she was concerned about was how much work Michael had done on Niyi and how Tara was reacting to it.

ALSO READ: Niyi & Tara's big fight [Part 4]

Steph stood before Madam and wondered what was so important she wanted to talk about that she didn’t let her have another go at that dick.

“You know why I brought you here?”. Madam asked.

“No”. Steph answered in a cold tone.

“I wanted to see how much of a slut you are”.

For some reason, been called a slut turned Steph on. And rather than responding in anger. She asked

“And”.

“You are quite a delightful slut. Come closer”. Madam ordered. Steph walked towards her till she was standing right before her. Her skirt was still up so her pussy was straight in front of Madam’s face.

It was some form of invitation and Madam obliged, she pulled Steph closer and kissed her pussy lips.

There were still sticky drops of sperm all around, Madam put her tongue to work and licked everything clean. Steph started moaning and whining her pussy on Madam’s mouth slowly.

Madam kept working her tongue in her pussy good, with her teeth slightly clenched on the lips. The pleasure was more than the pain and in no time, Steph was holding onto Madam’s head for support.

She felt Madam’s hand squeezing up her ass and it wasn’t long before she spanked her hard. Steph cried out and dug her fingers deeper into Madam’s hair. Madam tongue fucked her faster as she left a finger find her ass hole and stuck it up there.

It was too much for Steph to bear and it wasn’t long before she was cumming all over Madam’s face. Madam didn’t move away, she covered Steph’s pussy opening with her mouth and took her all in.

Steph let go of Madam’s head and was holding onto her shoulders now. She raised a leg and planted it right by Madam’s side as she continued to dry her up with her tongue. Then she took her mouth off.

ALSO READ: Niyi & Tara's big fight [Part 3]

“I really do like you”. Madam said as she replaced her mouth with a hand, this time just rubbing on Steph’s pussy. Steph didn’t respond, she was busy biting her lower lips trying to gather her senses.

Her pussy was been rubbed faster now and she couldn’t quite explain the feeling. Then Madam slowed down and finally stopped. Steph looked down at her and smiled. Then she leaned down and kissed Madam, letting her tongue all into her mouth.

She wanted to taste herself, she knew she tasted good. Karen couldn’t tell her that enough. Madam reached out and squeezed her boobs, pulling hard on her nipples as she did so. Steph moaned in her mouth.

“Go clean up and let’s go”. Madam said as she broke off the kiss. She smiled at her as she nodded and made her way to an open door close by which must obviously be the bathroom.

Twenty minutes later, they were driving back to the office.

“I would want you to start working with me more closely.”

“Uhm” was all Steph could say.

“Pick any top position you want and it’s yours”.

“Thank you, Ma. I really don’t know what to say” . Steph was truthful about that.

“Don’t say anything then. And stop calling me Madam, save all that for the office. You may call me Yemi. You and I have got a whole lot of parties to attend together.

Take your time and think things through. Let me know if you are game.”. Madam turned to look at her and gave her a wink.

“Alright Yemi”. Steph winked back. She know she didn’t have to think anything through. She had already made her decision.