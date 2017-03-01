Erotic Story/Separated At Birth Part Two: Episode 4B

Martina

He was dead, her dad was gone from her forever never to return. She would never for the rest of her life forget the nerve wracking screams of her mom when he slipped away quietly while they all gisted and chatted around him.

She was filled with guilt that she was receiving maximum pleasure when this happened, but Matthew wouldn’t have known all this would happen, none of them knew as far as they were concerned he was fine. He had woken up and was smiling again and cracking his dry jokes. Martina had been in a daze for a week, she refused to go home to help with anything instead she had moved in to Ebele’s house at her request for the time being.

Matthew visited diligently every day to Ebele’s extreme annoyance, but she said nothing to Martina, his visits always resulted in them having loud sex and Ebele didn’t think that was what Martina needed at the moment, Busola had said that sex was all a person needed when they were hurt, heartbroken or grieving.

She would know Ebele thought menacingly, Busola had practically moved in as well and brought all her man friends with her. Everyone around her was having sex and it irked her brain.

She wanted everyone to just stop for a second and think about her best friend Martina and the death of the man she had had a crush on since they were children, the man who took her virginity but no one was they were too busy moaning.

Ebele thought back to that fateful night when she and Busola and their friend Cassie back then came for a sleep over at Martina’s house. All the girls were asleep but Ebele wasn’t as exhausted as they were, plus her toenails weren’t as dry so she had decided to go on a tour of the house she’d been in a million times. Putting on her slippers she trudged as quietly as she could from Martina’s room through the house and ending at the kitchen.

Martina always had delicious ice cream in the fridge and Ebele didn’t mind sneaking in to have a couple spoons, her dream was shattered however when she had walked in and saw Martina’s dad at the table in the center of the kitchen. It was too late to turn back he had seen her already.

‘Hello Ebele, is it?’ He said cradling a glass of what looked like vodka in his hands. It annoyed her that he could never tell the difference between she and Busola, she was clearly the prettier one but he never even looked at her twice to notice. He was looking that day because Ebele had on a very skimpy spaghetti strap top and shorts that were barely there.

None of them were expecting to see any males in the house till morning.

Ebele noticed the greedy eyes on her and suddenly became very conscious of what she wore.

‘Errm good evening sir, I will just leave you to your drink’ Ebele said barely audibly. Martina’s dad chuckled

‘No dear, go about your business, you’re not bothering me’ He said quietly, his voice had gone husky still. Ebele edged forward towards the freezer and bent over to search for the icecream. Martina’s dad was behind her in a flash

‘You don’t bend over like that in front of a man unless you want something young lady’ He said in a low threatening voice, he had grabbed her pussy and squeezing tight.

‘Do you want something?’ He added.

Ebele had nodded slowly ‘I need to hear the words’ He had said.

‘I want something’ Ebele had replied in a whisper

‘You want me to fuck you right there on that table, say it’ He urged his hold getting tighter on her.

Ebele winced and repeated the words,

‘Retrieve the ice cream’ Martina’s dad had said and with it he proceeded to make love to Ebele for hours on end.

Ebele sighed as she remembered that night and the many that followed, she had been 15 and in SS2.

She and Martina’s dad had fucked every other day since then. Those were the best days of her life until she was riding him like a pony and he had had that heart attack. She was lucky she escaped in time after calling making sure his wife knew.

Hot tears glistened in her eyes, she had been in love with Martina’s dad and now he was gone, she had never had any other lover except him and she never would.

The tears began to fall in earnest.

--------------------------

Matthew had paid her back, he had to admit to himself as she sucked on his dick that it was mean but she deserved it because she hadn’t gotten over it. He had known that Martina’s dad was going to die and he had kept it from the family especially Martina, he knew Martina would be devastated if she wasn’t there and so he took her away and fucked her hard to take her mind away from her father for a moment.

The doctor had told him that he had just a few hours to live, that his heart was failing fast and the miracle of waking up from that coma was just so he could see his family one more time. She said she would notify the wife but Matthew offered to do so as the Doctor looked quite busy, but he never did.

How dare she go to Greece with that old imbecile?

He was losing his patience with her, he didn’t care that she had used her body to get him what he wanted, she had betrayed him a time too many and he wasn’t done with her just yet. He relaxed and held on to her head as it bobbed up and down on his dick, taking his spirit, body and soul to new heavens. God, he loved her!

Keara

Keara sat across from her mum, waiting for her to say what was on her mind. Keara loved her mum to death, that was by far the only person she could bring herself to love irrevocably. She knew she didn’t show it as much as she should, in fact she didn’t show it at all but her mum had to know she loved her.

She had always been in awe of her mother, her grace, her poise and the classy way with which she dealt with everything and everyone. She always held her head high and never frowned for a second, her smiles either brought chills to your bones or made you feel on top of the world. Today her face was straight and emotionless. Keara was losing her patience though, she had a date that she was desperate to keep.

She was about to say something when her mum dropped her head and sobbed a little. Keara was flummoxed she had never seen her mum shed a tear, she leaned forward instantly and touched her mother’s hand.

‘Mum?’ she whispered. Her mother raised her head and looked into her daughter’s eyes, she couldn’t bring herself to say what the real issue was so she said the one that was less pressing

‘I caught your father beneath a woman on our bed’ she breathed. Keara’s eyes widened, was that it? She had known for a while now that her parents didn’t have a sexual relationship and she wasn’t surprised at this news, what annoyed her still was that her dad had not had the decency to take it elsewhere.

She felt her mum had always deserved better than her dad, he didn’t love anyone but himself and his work. Why he bothered to come home every night baffled her. She patted her mum’s hands in consolation because she didn’t know what else to say.

She did however need to get going and so she stylishly dismissed her mum, seeing her quickly off to her vehicle and ignoring the driver as she shut the car door after her mum she walked quickly to her own car and sped off.

Femi had not seen Keara in weeks, he had missed her terribly, he had been harbouring feelings towards her for several months now and he felt this was the time to tell her, then what Femi she’ll marry you? You know pigs would fly before she would let that happen a sinister voice said in his head, he dismissed it because he didn’t want to believe that she didn’t feel something for him, at least by now.

How long can one stay cold and unfeeling, she must have heard the news by now and she must feel something, anything- he intended to find out. The soft knock on the door of his office told him that she had arrived, once she entered his heart beat faster, he watched as she walked slowly towards him where he stood leaning against his desk facing her, swinging her hips provocatively and with ease. She had no idea how sultry and sensual she was.

His mouth fell on hers in desperate passion as they tore at each other’s clothes. Soon they were both naked on the floor reaching for each other like they were starved, Keara looked deep in to Femi’s eyes for the first time as he slid his throbbing dick gently in to her pussy.

She wanted to enjoy this but it wasn’t happening, Olise had captured her body and slowly capturing her heart but Femi didn’t deserve to be thrown away just like that, he had stomached her in her most impossible moments and for that she had a small spot for him that she intended never to show him. She hated weakness but she loved the feel of his dick, even though it wasn’t what she really wanted at that moment. ‘I love you Keara’ Femi whispered as the pleasure heightened for him and Keara stiffened involuntarily.

She had never heard a man utter those words before to her. She pushed away from him and stood up ‘I have to go’ her voice was cold and Femi winced.

‘Did I say something wrong?’ he said getting up, his dick still hard and pulsing in front of her. She looked down at it and remembered how much she used to love it.

‘No, you didn’t I just have to leave’ she replied the ice still in her voice.

‘Is there someone else?’ Femi asked coming towards her, Keara backed away

‘Don’t be ridiculous, you know it’s just you and my Father’s driver, I don’t even see him anymore’ she said not looking him in the eye.

‘Then why are you leaving, is it because I said I love you?’ Femi said. Keara sighed ‘Femi, I don’t love you, this is just sex and we were enjoying ourselves before you brought feelings in to it, please stop the illusion that anything more than sex can happen between us, my father would kill you and eat you before he lets that happen’ she said.

Those were the exact words he was dreading to hear,

‘Get out!’ he said, Keara’s eyebrows rose high.

‘What?’ she said her cold voice faltering

‘You heard me’ Femi replied nastily.

Keara had finished dressing up,

‘Think carefully about what you are doing because if I walk out that door you will never see me again’ she said.

Femi turned his face away and did not answer, Keara took this as her cue to leave and she did slamming the door behind her in cold fury.

Her phone was beeping as she got to her car and when she checked she saw 10 missed calls from Olise and 7 text messages all of them in a rage about her visit to Femi, how the fuck did he know where she was? She looked around the parking lot expecting to see Olise hiding around somewhere but the place was empty except a few cars and herself.

She got into her car and slammed the door. No man was going to tell her what to do again, she didn’t care if Olise made the fire in her burn “this is just a game between you and I Olise, I suggest you see it as one” she texted back and turned on the ignition.

Tatiana

Another visiting day was approaching and Tatiana was dreading it, she didn’t know who would come, she wasn’t ready to face her uncle just yet if he ended up coming. She said as much to Hannah as she lay across her on her bed in her room.

Hannah’s roommate was home sick and Hannah had had the room to herself for the 3 days, Tatiana spent the nights with her and managed to get herself back to her room before 4am and fall fast asleep before the 5:30am mass.

She had made up nicely for that day in the bathroom by giving Tatiana the best head she had ever received, granted she had only received head from her uncle but Hannah was way better at it than he was. They had spent every other night together since then and even during the day, they would sneak off to several different secluded places that Hannah would find to fuck.

They could not keep their hands off each other and it was getting harder to not get caught. Tatiana was still receiving the notes from the anonymous sender and was frustrated that Hannah didn’t seem to care, every time she brought it up Hannah would dismiss it and say that the person had nothing to say, if she did she would have said it by now.

‘I need your nipples in my mouth baby, come over here you worry too much’ Hannah said pulling Tatiana towards her and grabbing a large breast and sticking it in her mouth, Tatiana closed her eyes as the white -hot sensation coursed through her.

She reached between Hannah’s legs and with her forefinger began to caress her clit causing Hannah to moan.

‘Come sit your fucking pussy on my face’ she said slapping the breast in her mouth gently. Tatiana moved so that her pussy was on Hannah’s face, Hannah held on to her waist and began to eat.

‘It’s visiting day soon and my uncle might come instead of my parents, I miss them’ Tatiana said amidst moans.

Hannah stopped for a bit ‘I know what he did to you the last time Tatiana’ she said.

‘What?’ Tatiana said.

‘I know that the two of you are sleeping with each other, he finger -fucked you last visiting day’ Hannah said. Tatiana got down from Hannah and stood over her, ‘You’ve known all this time and you didn’t say anything?’ she said,

Hannah stood up and squared her shoulders ‘I didn’t think it was any of my business, I wasn’t happy about it especially now that you are mine, I would like him not to touch you again or I will personally see to it that he is dealt with’ she said menacingly.

Tatiana was shaking with anger, first her uncle now Hannah, why did people seem to think she belonged to them ‘ I am not yours or anyone’s to protect, you will not touch my uncle or go near him for any reason, do you understand, you may bring me to unmatched ecstasy but I will not have you thinking that you run my life’ she spat and she picked up her wrapper and was out the door in a second. Hannah’s body shook with rage and jealousy

--------------------------

Denike had listened to the whole encounter from outside Hannah’s room, so Tatiana was fucking her uncle as well and here she thought the girl was just a plain, big breasted girl.

It turned out that she was as much a freak as anyone else. Denike waited for the storm to calm, she was tired of imagining Hannah’s lips on hers she wanted them physically, she wanted to kiss her thick, soft pink lips and to run her tongue up and down them and hear her moan, she had heard her moan before, the sound was soft and not loud and animalistic like Tatiana’s, Hannah’s moans made you want to hear them forever and just the thought of them made Denike’s pussy gush with wetness.

She opened the door slowly and checked to see if Hannah was asleep, seeing her chest rise and fall with even breathing she let herself in and shut the door soundlessly, she tiptoed towards the bed and untied her wrapper letting it drop to the floor, Hannah slept naked and right now she looked delicious, she had probably been touching herself because one hand was still nestled between her thighs.

Damn Tatiana for being such a temperamental bitch, why would she leave Hannah so unsatisfied? This delectable queen. Denike slowly, trying not to wake her up crept on top of the bed and slowly again drove Hannah’s legs apart, Hannah shifted and Denike froze but she did not wake up.

She bent down and kissed her thighs before touching the tip of her tongue to Hannah’s swollen mounds, she began to flick her tongue up and down in slow motion rousing Hannah from her slumber.

‘Mmmm, I knew you’d come to your senses baby’ Hannah said half asleep opening her legs wider and holding Denike’s head in place.

She thinks I’m that bitch!’ Denike screamed in her head, her jealousy started to build up but she suppressed it, she was right where she wanted it to be and she wasn’t going to let jealous rage get in the way of multiple orgasms she intended to get.

She licked on, sucking on the fleshy meat and fingering the clit at the same time, Hannah writhed and moaned, that sound that drove Denike crazy. She stuck two fingers in her pussy then and thrusted hard getting a louder moan from Hannah whose eyes were still closed.

Denike looked up at her and couldn’t resist she bent her head down, thrusting harder and kissed her, she got lost in the kiss that she hadn’t realized that Hannah’s eyes were now open. Hannah was not used to these lips, she didn’t know these lips, they were not Tatiana’s and so with a force that would make any wrestler proud she pushed Denike off her and on to the floor and was on her in a millisecond.

‘You!’ Hannah said furious.

‘Yes me! Fuck me Hannah I want you’ Denike pleaded.

‘What?’ Hannah said, not many things surprised her but she had to admit that this was a shocker.

‘I want you to fuck me so bad, I want to taste you, I want to feel your lips and tongue run all over my body, I’ve been wanting you so bad since you got here’ Denike all but begged.

Hannah leaned back on her knees and folded her arms across her chest.

‘I take it you’re the one sending my girlfriend love notes huh’ she said her sly smile back in place.

Denike nodded, ‘she doesn’t deserve you Hannah, she doesn’t appreciate you, she doesn’t appreciate how lucky she is to even have you glance at her’ Denike said squeezing her medium sized breasts and biting her lips seductively for Hannah’s benefit.

Hannah unfolded her arms and bent down and took one nipple in her mouth, she traced her tongue around the nipple until they were taut and then she moved to the other.

‘Yesss, fuck me please’ Denike pleaded. She was pathetic Hannah concluded and she smiled, she traced her tongue from her breast to the nape of her neck and then her ear

‘I would not fuck you if you were the last girl on this planet, if you so much as breathe near Tatiana again, you will face me, now get out of my room’ Hannah whispered and then she got up.

Denike was shocked, she blinked rapidly before getting up and then she tried to walk as gracefully as she could towards the door.

‘Don’t forget your towel’ Hannah said and Denike snatched it from her hand, she looked at her long and hard and Hannah stared back, daring her to make another move and then she shut the door behind Denike.

The tears of humiliation and rage began to fall as she walked to her room, she wanted to stab Tatiana repeatedly and watch as she bled to death, she was wet again as the pleasure of life slowly leaving her body caressed her skin. She smiled then and wiped away her tears.