Erotic Story/Separated At Birth Part Two: Episode 3B

Martina

Martina did not know how she got out of the Dean’s house as fast as she did but all she knew was that she found herself running as fast as her legs could carry her away from that vicinity while she still had legs.

Where had his wife come from all of a sudden, she had waited until the wife had gone upstairs before she fled. What would Matthew have said if they were caught, the thought of Matthew got her angry all over again and then her pussy throbbed, she had the mind to call him up so they could engage in angry animalistic sex, but the things he had said to her she wasn’t forgetting in a hurry.

When she walked into her apartment the events of the night before began to hit, her place was a mess, but she refused to deal with it, that was her friend Busola’s territory.

She texted her then walked into the kitchen to fix herself a stiff drink that was when she saw the envelope lying on the ground. She tore it open remembering that Matthew threw it her the night before and staggered as she leafed through 100 dollar bills, counting it she discovered it was 5 thousand dollars and a roundtrip ticket to Dubai. In it there was a tiny card that said

“Enjoy yourself to the fullest baby girl, much love Matthew”.

She sighed deeply and texted her friend Ebele as well, soon after both Ebele and Busola were banging on her apartment door.

‘Hold on ahn ahn what is it?’ Martina said as she pulled the door open.

‘Chineke!’ Ebele said looking around the living room ‘You weren’t joking’ she added in her monotonous voice.

‘My word Tee, was there a tornado here?’ Busola said stepping over a shattered vase. Martina sighed heavily and shut the door.

‘It was terrible’ she said and she began to recount the horrors of the night before to the oohs and aahs of her friends.

‘I am with the Dean all day every day Tee, what are you doing with that guy?’ Ebele said when Martina was done telling her story. Busola scowled at Ebele

‘Because she loves him, you wouldn’t know what that feels like because you are dead inside’ she said scornfully.

Ebele sticks out a tongue at her.

‘It gets better ladies, Matthew gave me 5 thousand dollars with a ticket to Dubai and the Dean wants to take me to Greece on the same day’ Martina said showing them the envelope, Busola squeals delightedly clapping wildly.

‘I knew Matthew would come through for you babe, he always does’ she said.

Ebele rolled her eyes at this ‘Are you the one that’s celebrating the birthday’ she said to Busola.

She then turns to Martina and said

‘Fuck Matthew mehn, this is a low blow even for him, right now. He doesn’t even deserve your loyalty, not that he ever had it. You deserve to be happy and to enjoy your day. I know it will be hard to leave knowing your Father is fighting for your life but he wouldn’t have wanted you to be so miserable on your day. Go to mutherfucking Greece mehn and have the best time of your life, Busola and I will hold the forte till you get back’

Martina was so touched that she leant forward to plant a wet one on Ebele’s lips but her mouth was still open and about to give Busola a lecture. Ebele’s mouth closed on Martina’s and they embarked on the strangest kiss the both of them had ever had to the utter shock of their friend Busola.

---------------------------

Martina touched her lip lightly remembering the kiss she shared with Ebele days ago, she hadn’t been able to forget it, even after being kissed a dozen times in Greece by the Dean and her nipples hardened.

He had sent her home early because she had been no fun and as she was leaving she received an email from Busola saying that her dad was awake and asking for her, her trip had to be cut short. It was a relief because the Dean was getting on her nerves with his constant complaints about her mind, body and soul being elsewhere.

The sex hadn’t been all that and she was happy to be going back to familiar territory, hoping that her dad would pull through. She sat back in the chair in the plane and was about to close her eyes when she heard a familiar voice talking to the stewardess.

She craned her neck and spied Busola’s beautiful brother looking dapper in a 3-piece suit and fine as ever. She unstrapped her belt and got up quickly before she lost him. The two of them had always scoped each other right from childhood but Busola had warned the both of them that they were each to stay away from each other.

They were now here a thousand miles away from her and literally anything could happen, she gave the stewardess a dirty look and then whispered ‘fuck me’ into his ear. He followed her as if compelled and the both of them stylishly entered the single bathroom.

Immediately they began to tear at each other’s clothes, the toilet is tight and there aren’t many options so he lifts up her leg and without thinking he rams his dick in her, he wasn’t about to waste time, he had wanted this for years, what were the odds that they would board the same plane on the same day. He had his dick touching her pelvis as he worked, he held her braids pulling her head back with one hand and held her leg with the other.

The both of them went still when they had cum and held, listening to each other’s breathing.

‘So, what brought you to Greece?’ Martina said as she looked up at him, he looked at her bewildered and laughed out loud.

Keara

Olise had been looking forward to this day ever since he had learned her name, he had been looking forward to this day also because she had made him work for it but he was to work no more.

She would come freely to him and then he would possess her. He wanted to cause her unimaginable pain and at the same time sweet pleasure. He wanted to bring her to an earth -shattering climax, he wanted to rape her senses, possess her body and occupy her mind. He wanted her to live and breathe only him, he believed that she needed him in her life to show her exactly how a goddess like herself should be worshipped – yes, she would come freely.

He had whispered in her ear his need for her when he “bumped” in to her at a pharmacy and it caused her to shiver slightly, she wanted him like he wanted her. It was only a matter of time. He sat on the chair that faced the door, in the dark waiting for her and sooner than later there was a slight knock on the door.

Damn even her knock is sexy he thought.

He pushed himself up and strolled to the front door.

Keara was curious, as angry as she was her curiousness got the best of her and she found herself at Olise’s door. The last couple of days had been torturous for her because Olise was all she could think about.

She didn’t miss Femi’s dick one bit and she was getting worried, she didn’t care how menacing he thought he was, she was here to set him straight and leave.

Her made up mind fluttered however when he opened the door.

‘Keara, lovely for you to come’ Olise said with that same grin he favoured that crept up her skin.

‘I shall not be long’ she said with a straight face ‘I am simply here to know what you want with me, is it money you want, I have plenty. How much will it take for you to leave me alone?’

‘I don’t want anything from you Keara, just you’ Olise replied

‘Well that’s too bad because I am not available’ she said stubbornly.

‘You would rethink that answer soon enough’ Olise said tugging on her arm and pulling her inside, he pulled her towards him and crushed her mouth with his, he poured all the sexual frustration he felt towards her into that kiss and by the time he lifted his head Keara’s lips were swollen and she was breathless.

He walks over to the corner where it is dark and sits down.

‘Strip’ he commanded

‘What?’ Keara said

‘You heard me’ Olise said, Keara couldn’t really see his face but she knew from his toe that he wasn’t joking, she didn’t care.

‘You’re mad’ she said. Olise was up from the chair and on her in a flash.

‘You will do exactly as I say and when I say it’ he said his face barely and inch from hers.

He squeezed her breasts hard and walks back to the chair.

‘Strip’ he said again.

Keara as if rooted to the spot with no mind of her own began to take off her clothes. He sat there watching her, he loved to watch her, she had no idea what and incredible sensually stunning woman she was, or maybe she did and enjoyed being a tease.

I am a lucky son-of-a-bitch he thought to himself.

He stifled a groan when she ran a finger from her thigh, up her belly and into her mouth. He watched the rise and fall of her large perfect breasts with each intake of breath, his dick threatens to burst forth from his pants, he pats it to keep it calm.

He lifted himself from the chair, he had to get close to her, feel the heat of her body penetrate his, touch those breasts and have her nipples fill his mouth. Very gently at first, he touched a pebbled nipple as if it were porcelain. The slight touch sent a ripple of electricity coursing through the both of them.

She reached forward so she could kiss him but he pulls his head back. He pinched the nipples hard and her body went rigid, arching to it as she gasps loudly. He placed the cuffs on her wrists and ankles and when he ensured she was restrained, he led her towards the wall.

He placed his hand on the wall and leaned forward to take her mouth again, this time more possessively. He pulled on her lower lip between his teeth and bit. She gasped, he closed his teeth on the outer curve of her breast needing to see his mark on her.

He moved away so that he could look at her again and he groaned, he watched her breathe watching as her loins pulse with each roll of her stomach. He walks over to a table and picks up a riding crop then guides her to the bed.

‘What do you intend to do with that’ Keara said eyeing the tool wearily,

‘You’ll see’ Olise said excitedly and Keara closed her eyes. Olise slid it down her neck, over one breast, leg, then up between her legs, over her abdomen to slip over her other nipple. She breathes faster and he lowers his mouth to her lips again and traced his hungry tongue on them.

He can feel her trembling, the longing consuming her and he smiles. He brings the crop down on one of her breasts with the flick of his wrist.

‘Oh God!’ she moaned

‘Feel it baby, feel it, kiss you, burn you. Feel me!’ he growled and wiped the other breast. He leaves a trail of love bites with the crop down one side of her body, then up the other.

Her moaning, wailing and cries come out in a continuous chorus an incoherent sing of letting go and it was music to his ears. The first contact of the crop on her clit made her scream. The second one began a succession of pleas for more

‘YES! YES! YES!’

Olise’s dick is screaming to fuck her but the demon in him was appreciating the taste of her body and the marks on her flesh. When the chant turned to another scream he knew Keara was coming, her greedy clit pushed to the extreme with the crop.

He threw it aside and grabbed her to kiss her, swallowing her pleasure and sucking her inside him. She feasts on his mouth, devouring it in her ecstasy. Still he didn’t touch her, her body slumped against his, crashing from the ride.

‘Olise’ she whispered hoarsely.

‘Baby, I am going to fuck you now’ he responded. He had to be inside her.

‘Oh God’ she moaned as he pressed his body into hers. He reached up to where he restrained her wrists and released them and her ankles as well. As he kissed the places the cuff stayed she moaned.

His dick got so hard it hurt him, the most exquisite kind of pain.

‘Lay back baby, give me your sweet cunt, I want your cum’ Olise said knowing she could see the raging need in his expression.

‘Olise please’ Keara said hesitantly

‘Please what, Keara?’ he said clasping her chin firmly ‘Tell me or I’ll stop’

‘I need more…’ she whispered

‘Again’ Olise growled

‘I ache Olise. Fuck me now!’ she said huskily

‘That’s not enough’ Olise said holding her chin tighter, his greedy gaze boring a hole in her

‘I need you’ she said. He saw that she was completely vulnerable and open beneath him and his dick sang, an all -consuming heat of possession floods him. He gave her a raw claiming kiss.

‘First I am going to suck every drop of your cum from that hungry cunt then I’ll fuck you’ Olise said.

Her eyes close and she dipped her head back. She found herself turned over her ass and the air. He had applied a spread of lube on her ass hole and had the shaft caressing her butt cheeks. He eased the tip slowly into the hole and brought it out again.

‘I won’t hurt you baby’ he said huskily. He tried again and this time he pushes in a little harder. She gasped and inhaled deeply.

He was shaking with need and without further thought he pushes in hard and his dick goes in. her screams were loud and filled the room and he tossed his head back in satisfaction.

Tatiana

Tatiana was going crazy, ever since the night of her birthday that Hannah came to “introduce” herself she hadn’t had a decent night’s sleep. Amongst the gifts she had gotten, Hannah seducing her was by far the best one.

For four days she had been on edge, first of all because Hannah had not spoken to her since that day, she avoided any and every kind of conversation and second, Denike had said something that night and since then she had gone back to ignoring her.

Tatiana had been wanting to ask her exactly what she meant by her statement

‘You guys should well done oh’. It had been bugging her, she had been walking on eggshells around her and unless she was mistaken, Denike seemed to be enjoying it.

She decided she would find out and get it over with, what was the worst that could happen? If Denike wanted to report her she would have done so already.

Denike didn’t seem like she wanted anything from her so what was her deal?

Tatiana was sitting on her bed and watching Denike prepare for her class, Denike was acting like Tatiana wasn’t even there. ‘Denike can you slow down for a bit, I want to ask you something’ Tatiana said fidgeting with her bedding.

‘I can’t stop, just ask what you want’ Denike said, she was taking off her clothes, she never did that in front of Tatiana, Tatiana was wide eyed, what was happening?

‘The other night when you were sleeping you said something, I don’t know if you remember’ Tatiana said

‘I don’t remember oo, what night was that?’ Denike said walking in to the bathroom. Tatiana followed her, Denike did not object for the first time, what was going on?

‘The night of my birthday Denike, were you awake or what, did you know what you were saying? Tatiana said unsurely.

‘Ah I don’t remember that oh, maybe you were mistaken, or I was talking in my sleep’ Denike said washing herself.

She had a straight face on and looking Tatiana dead in the eye.

Tatiana was confused, was Denike playing with her? Why did she need to?

This was the most they had spoken since they had both resumed at the school. Tatiana left her in the bathroom just in time because she missed the smile that crossed Denike’s face

---------------------------

Denike Omotosho was a very simple person, an annoyingly intelligent simple person.

She didn’t have much going on in her life and this new-found knowledge she had just acquired was a lot. She was the type of person to ignore things that didn’t interest her but the relationship between Hannah and Tatiana interested her plenty. She had been feigning disinterest where Tatiana was concerned for far too long.

So Hannah was a lesbian, she had suspected as much and now she had roped Tatiana in to it and she wanted to know why, why her?

She had despised Hannah because she wanted her and for some reason she would rather have Tatiana which baffled her because Tatiana was weird, a loner and far too brilliant, hot but no one cared about that especially since they all wore god-awful uniforms every minute of the day.

She didn’t consider herself a lesbian, she just liked to have sex with anything that could give her pleasure, and judging by the way Tatiana moaned the other night, Hannah seemed to be excellent at what she did, she didn’t want a 3some, as far as she was concerned Tatiana was still a novice, no, she wanted Hannah to herself.

She had been so busy with school work, fighting to overthrow Tatiana from the first-place position she had refused to move from (which would explain her living in the library) that she had completely neglected her body. She had forgotten what it felt like to be fucked hard and to scream out loud like you were being tortured.

She needed sex so bad that she was desperate to make sure she would get it and from the best person around if she had to get rid of Tatiana to do it.