Erotic Story/Separated at Birth Part One: Introduction

MARTINA

Martina could not understand what was wrong with everyone and everything. She had applied to every available job there was and there was always something she was supposed to give in order to get it.

She did those things and still nothing came out of it. She looked down at her cleavage, she suspected that that was one of her problems, she showed too much skin. Was she so insecure that she had to entice everyone and everything with her curves?

Martina knew that she was a very good looking young woman and she had never failed to use this to her advantage. She knew she turned heads everywhere she went, what was it her father always said?

‘Darling, I pray that you do not become the death of any man’ and then he died.

She rolled her eyes as she remembered how concerned her dad always was as she was growing up. She was still in this reverie when her name was called up.

‘Miss Martina Mac- Ebiama?’ said the tired looking receptionist.

Martina jumped up and straightened the fuchsia pink dress she saved for this interview. This was The Metro, a top advertising firm that she had been praying would call her for an interview.

She vowed that she was going to get this one, clean, without taking her clothes off or lying on her back. She recalled the last job interview where she under 15 minutes, fucked the desk clerk in the visitor’s bathroom just so he could bump her name up to the top of the waiting list. She still did not get that job – little wonder.

‘Mr. Duru, Miss Mac-Ebiama is here to see you’ the receptionist slurred.

Martina heard a deep clear voice say ‘send her in’.

She answered to the receptionist’s indifferent wave by pushing past her. She walked quickly into the bright, airy office and then came face to face with the most beautiful man she had ever seen….

KEARA

‘Daddy I am telling you for the last time that I don’t care who or what you marry, mom has only been gone a year. What do you need another wife for? You’ve got me!’

Dr. Adewole sat behind his large oak desk watching his daughter rant again on this topic. How she amazed him, every time she opened her mouth and with everything she did. He looked at her in wonder and admitted one more time that he had spoiled her, but how could he not?

One only had to look at her.

‘Daddy, are you even listening to me?’ Keara said and nudged him out of his thoughts.

‘Yes omo mi owon, I understand perfectly, but Martinique makes me happy’ Dr. Adewole replied.

Keara smiled that sweet as sin smile she reserved for him alone and walked over to her father and sat on his lap.

‘Daddy, I don’t want you to be alone, I know I can make you happy, let’s go back to when it was just the two of us against the world. Think about what you are about to do to me, to yourself, to us’

He nodded solemnly and then she gave him a wet kiss on the lips, jumping up she said,

‘I’m going to Ikoyi club with Catherine, I shan’t be long’ and she sashayed out of the office.

Dr. Adewole put his hand on his crotch area to adjust his trousers. He was ashamed of how his dick reacted every time his daughter did anything innocently intimate.

**

Downstairs, Keara sat on the love seat in the living area and thought about her dad, her mum and how it was before her mum died. She missed her mum now more than ever. She could not believe her dad.

She felt like his taste in women died with her mom.

How could he pick that Togolese ashawo over her, chaii!

She hated the woman so much! She had begun to shake in anger and frustration when she heard the back door open. She wiped her eyes and all but ran to the kitchen, she was just pulling a jug of fresh orange juice out of the fridge when she heard a throaty voice behind her say

‘You weren’t running away from me were you?’ in the thickest and almost incomprehensible French accent.

Keara grimaced before she turned but you wouldn’t know because she had placed a small grin on her mouth that showcased her dimple. The grin cleared however when she saw who accompanied her soon to be stepmother.

He stood tall, well over 6ft. He had soft looking black and curly hair that he’d tied at the back of his head (she just wanted to deposit her hands in there and just feel). He had honey brown eyes that were welcoming, she immediately got lost in them.

She looked down at his full lips, she would give anything to be able to slide her tongue all over them and just suck on them but then he smiled, a cocky smile as if he could read her mind and she frowned instantly.

‘What do you want Mimi?’

Mimi glided towards Keara, ignoring the question, she said instead

‘Have you met my son?’ she gestured a well-manicured hand towards the demigod standing behind her. Keara narrowed her eyes as the man stepped forward.

‘Pleased to meet you, I’m Jaheem’ he said extending a hand. Keara looked down at the hand with disdain before she took it.

‘Keara’ she said but she did not return the smile, she quickly removed her hand from the warm grasp.

‘If you’ll excuse me, I have an appointment’ and she flitted away. She walked as fast as her legs could carry her and the minute she was alone in her room, she switched on her vibrator and began to play.

TATIANA

She had run out of ideas, she had to think fast but what was she going to do? Her brain was exhausted from all the scenarios she had been playing in her head over the past couple of days.

She frowned as Hannah bit her clit, she had just come back to earth and remembered that her lover of 4 years was eating her pussy. Normally she would have moaned like her life depended on it, but right now she had a dozen and one things on her mind.

Her whole life and future depended solely on her next decision.

‘Babe, am I not fucking you right?’ Hannah said as she licked the fingers she had just removed from her lover’s pussy. Tatiana opened her eyes and smiled at Hannah, she felt bad that she had just caused Hannah to doubt her skills.

Hannah had been with her for 4 years and those were the best years of her life, she was crazy but her sexual prowess made up for the many times that Tatiana wanted to throttle her.

Tatiana turned to face Hannah and kissed her full on her lips.

‘No my love, you were great as usual’. How she wished she had noticed whether that was true or not. Hannah barrowed her eyes as Tatiana spoke, she knew when her lover was lying – she bit her lip, and she had done it so much now that her lips were red and swelling.

What could she be hiding from me? Hannah thought, whatever it was, she wasn’t about to lose sleep over it.

She loved her girlfriend, she would do anything for her, would even kill for her. Granted that she and Tatiana had never had the conversation of love or where this was going after 4 years. She believed in patience, she would be patient.

Tatiana was not going anywhere, she would see to it. She climbed on top of Tatiana and bent down to suck on a nipple all the while squeezing the fat out of the other large breast.