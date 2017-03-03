It’s been a long while since Papa Kolade showed her the goodness of his fat dick and since they were yet to find a way to fuck without getting into trouble, she was getting frustrated, touching herself in the bathroom was barely scratching her itch.

She looked at her bobs as she lifted her filled basin from the tap unto her head spilling little water on herself in the process. When she got to the compound, Papa Kolade as usual was sitting outside with his radio, before she could ask for his help he stood up to come help her put the basin down.

“I go tell Mama Kola say belle dey pain me I no go work” he said in hushed tones.

She smiled trying hard to contain her excitement as she went in to get buckets to get more water, she went about her chores smiling at herself till her madam pointed it out asking her why she was so happy like it was a crime, she had to lie about a joke she heard at the tap.

She gave the kids their bath, g0t them ready for school and made pap for breakfast with her Oga complaining that she made it too watery like it would be enough if she made it thicker, she apologised determined that nothing would spoil her mood.

After breakfast, everyone went about their day, with her madam walked the kids to school before she went to her work place and the Oga took keke to his shop at the market. The compound was starting to look deserted just how she liked it, she washed some of the children clothes and she mopped the carpet in the parlour.

She took her bath and warmed the leftover rice, she quickly combed her hair, packed it in a bun and applied a bit of talc powder and went to sit outside by the door.

After about 30 minutes of sitting out and fantasizing about what she would do to Papa Kolade; she was eager to show him her numerous skills, he peered out and motioned to her to come in quickly. She looked around to make sure no one else was around to see and literally tip toe to his room before the slap sounds of her very flat slippers would invite someone to poke their heads out their doors.

She looked around his living room and realized their living rooms are furnished almost the same way with a small TV and a DVD player at one corner and worn out arm chairs or in Papa Kolade’s cushions. She sat down as a brief moment of awkwardness ensured, she stood up and went to sit on the arm of the cushion he was sitting on, he turned to look at her, as she sat down.

“Grace you na very fine girl you be” he said making her smile

She covered his mouth in a kiss slightly surprised when he kissed her back a bit slurpy, she deepened the kiss and bought her hand down to rub his crotch, he was getting hard and she kept squeezing his dick through the his short.

She stopped kissing and unbuttoned his short pulling the zipper down and pulling out his dick, she went down on her knees stroking his fat dick up and down, she was so excited to show him what she can do with her mouth. She covered his dick with her mouth loving how he groaned when she swirled the head of his dick with her tongue, she looked up at him

“Your wife dey treat you like dis” she asked smiling

He shook his head, “No” as she went back on taking his dick further into her mouth.

She bopped her head up and down the length of his dick her saliva dripping down his dick, he closed his eyes loving the feel of her touch as she licked the head of his penis, she loved sucking dick and tried to do as much as she remembered, the ladies in all the porn videos she had seen, when her mouth was tired she used her hands stroking up and down.

She enjoyed the Ohs and how he threw his head back when she sucked on the head of his dick. She stood up pushing him gently into the chair, she gathered her gown up; she wasn’t wearing any pants and straddled him, she wailed a second for her pussy to adjust to his size before moving up and down slowly, he unbuttoned the few buttons down her v neckline releasing her full boobs.

He took one with his hand and covered the other with his mouth

“Uhhhh ahh” moaned softly as he sucked gently on her nipples

She started to move faster throwing her head back, she was so wet and she could hear the slurping sounds her pussy made as she moved up and down his fat dick, she grabbed his head and shoved it in-between her boobs, she started to move faster as his hands went around to grab her ass and held her as he fucked her fast from underneath.

“Ahhh ewo” she screamed as he fucked her fast

He increased his pace till she gushed cum juice all over his dick biting her lips as she does, he held her ass and moved up and out faster as he felt his orgasm near, he lifted her from his dick fast spilling cum on her pussy lips and also himself.

She climbed off him still horny and was disappointed as he still up and went inside and came out with his trousers zipped indicating the end of their session.

She stood up and headed out.

“Grace! Grace!!” a voice stopped her in her tracks as she was about entering their parlour, she turned to see Jonah a corper that was staying in the compound

“When is it going to be my turn now”, he smirked