I massaged her for a few minutes as she sighed and moaned softly before she sat up and turned around to face me.



She pushed me back so my back was against the tub and she then straddled me before lowering her excited pussy onto my hard dick. She held her hands on my shoulders for support as she started fucking me. I watched as her soapy boobs danced from her movements and then I moved my hands up to feel them. They slipped easily between my hands and I enjoyed their soft, slippery feel.

Chika continued fucking me as the water in the tub began splashing from side to side as our fucking moved into a steady rhythm. She increased the tempo of her fucking and water began splashing over the edge of the tub. Neither of us minded as she was engrossed in the pleasure of my dick inside her and my eager hands massaging her soapy boobs.

I was concentrating hard to hold back my cum as the feel of her hungry, wet pussy around my dick and of her slippery boobs under my hands had me right at the edge of cumming.

Try as I might I couldn't hold myself back and I started cumming inside her. As I came, Chika put her own hands over mine as I explored her boobs and helped him to massage them. She then started cumming herself and she bounced up and down on me rapidly as she came.



It was several minutes before the water in the tub settled down around us as we sat next to each other holding one another in our arms. Most of the bubble had disappeared but the water was still warm and soothing on our skin. We sat still for many minutes before Chika picked up the soap and began washing my head. She took her time and continued to wash my body with the same bar of soap I used on her. Her hands smoothly and expertly glided across my skin as she worked up lather and then rinsed me all over.

When she finished, I repeated my earlier washing of her except that this time my touch was less urgent and less focused on her boobs and pussy. By the time we finished washing each other the water had started to cool and we stepped out together before drying ourselves off.



We each got dressed, me in a pair of shorts and t-shirt and Chika in a dress. I thought her dress was a little formal for relaxing on a Saturday afternoon but before I could ask, Chika said,

"I've got to go help teach a class at the school. I'll be gone for a few hours."



I was disappointed she had to leave but I figured it wouldn't be hard to pass the time in her beautiful house. I first went to the living room and lounged on the chair as I watched their huge television. I took a couple of dips in the pool but returned inside each time as the heat outside made in nearly unbearable to be outside. It had been a couple of hours since she had left and I was growing bored. I surfed channels on the TV but couldn't find anything good to watch.



I knew that I probably shouldn't, but my boredom overcame me and I couldn't resist the urge to snoop around her house. I wandered around her living room looking at the various pictures and decorations. I looked at a photo of her son. I had barely known him from school but I laughed when I thought he would be shocked as hell to know his mom had been fucking the hell out of someone younger than him.



I circled the room looking at the decorations until I ended up in front of the huge entertainment centre. I opened a few of the doors and found a couple of large cabinets filled with movies. I scanned them and noticed that they were about what I expected from my former teacher, lots of nollywood films and lots of 'arts'.

I looked through the other cabinet and found more of the same. I moved down the hallway and looked at the various pictures and paintings that were carefully hung on the walls. I went into the master bedroom and surveyed the bed where I had now fucked Chika several times.

The sheets were still rumpled and the bed unmade from last night and I felt my dick twitch at the still fresh memories. I looked inside the big walk in the wardrobe and found it was quite full and very orderly. I lightly touched some of the tops that she often had worn to school. I left the wardrobe and looked over at her cupboard. I knew I shouldn't but I still went over and began opening the drawers and looking inside. I inhaled sharply when I opened the middle drawer and saw that it appeared to be full of lingerie and undies.

I began to pull out some of the items and my dick twitched again inside my boxers. As I looked through the drawer I found every type and color of sexy panties I could have imagined. There were several of the silk gowns she had greeted me with on my previous visit all in different shades and lengths. I held some up to my nose and inhaled the scent of her mixed with a hint of laundry soap. I briefly thought about jerking off into one of the items but then stopped myself. How would I explain that to her?



I tried to put the drawer back the way I found it and decided to leave her room. I walked further down the hall and came to her son's room. Anyway, I guessed it was her son's room by the way it was decorated. I went in and looked around to try and get to know him better somehow. Did he have any idea how sexy his mom is?

I smiled and realized that her son probably would have been shocked that anyone felt that way about her.



I opened the cabinet in the corner of the room and looked at his supply of videos. For the most part they were the same sorts of movies that I liked so he began scanning the titles more closely to see if there was something I could watch now to pass the time. I scanned the discs and didn't see anything but noticed there was a second row of discs behind the ones I had been looking at.

I pulled out some of the discs in front and again had to catch my breath as a long line of porno movies sat before me. I picked them up and looked at them. My lust soon got the better of me and I slid a disc into the DVD player and sat on the bed with the remote. It was a standard porno with almost no plot and the usual fuck scenes. I watched some and fast forwarded through other parts. I rewound the tape and put in back in place.

I scanned the collection looking for something different and noticed a disc that I picked up. It appeared to be a foot fetish disc and although I wasn't a foot fetishist I was curious and popped it in the DVD player. I sat down and watched. It was more or less a standard porno except every fuck scene included some foreplay with the feet, usually either the woman jerking off the man between her feet or the man rubbing the woman's pussy with his feet.

All of the cum shots in the movie also involved the feet. Most had the women jerking off the men between their feet until they came and a couple had the men simply jerking off onto the woman's feet before either she or he licked it up.



I had become pretty engrossed in the video and I hadn't heard Chika drive into the garage or enter the house. She had heard the slightly lowered sounds coming from down the hall and decided to see what I was up to. She quietly walked down the hall and looked into her son's room. She saw me sitting on her son's bed completely unaware of her presence. She watched the movie for a few seconds as an unattractive guy came all over the feet of a lady.

Seconds later another woman began licking the cum off the lady’s feet. She could see the hard on straining under my shorts as my one hand rubbed my dick through my shorts.



“Interesting," she said as I dropped the remote and jumped to my feet. I tried to come up with some excuse for what I was doing but Chika interrupted me saying, "No need to explain. You're obviously a curious boy and," she shot an unmistakable look at my hard dick, "you're obviously enjoying it." She initially wasn't sure how to react but quickly decided to have some fun with me.

"Why don't you take off your clothes so you can watch in more comfort," she added.



I wasn't sure if she was serious but the look in her eyes let me know she wanted me to strip. I slowly peeled off my clothes as she walked over and picked the remote up off the floor. She pressed rewind as I dropped the last of my clothes on the floor.

"Sit down," she instructed.