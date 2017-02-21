We lay there just smiling and staring at each other, I was asking myself if this would be the beginning of something good.

Some good old ‘We are just friends but fucking is on the table’ sort of life now.

Saying friends with benefits has always sounded dumb to me like she was providing sex and you were providing what? Money? Paying for sex? Never been my thing and never will be.

That was just what friends with benefits sounded like to me so nah I always explained out my kinda friendship. What she was thinking though, I had no idea.

ALSO READ: Lauren and her weird anal request

“Why are you smiling like a he goat?” She chuckled as she reached forward and rubbed my cheek.

“Nothing really, was just thinking you must have been really bored to call me”

I didn’t want to add the fact that she had reduced communication ever since the day she had caught me fucking her roomie but that was so not my fault besides we weren’t dating na. But I shut up, those sort of talks are one of the things you don’t say right after your first goal.

“Well, I must have been or I just missed hanging out with you” She whispered.

“And was blowing my mind with that ass of yours in the plan?” I asked as I rolled over and let my hand go down to grabbing her ass. It was all mine, for now. So I took full advantage and squeezed as much as I could, letting go with a little spank.

“I came here with no panties, what do you think?” She replaced her hands on my cheeks with her lips, I was feeling like a baby. So apparently I had still been on her mind this whole time, I smiled to myself feeling like a kingpin.

“Won’t your friends be missing you already?” She asked.

“They aren’t kids na” That should tell her enough.

“Guys sha” She laughed again.

“What’s with guys?”

“Guys’ circle is really fun and close knit. Guys can hit it off in a few seconds and stay friends for years. But girls? Menn we can be smiling at each other for years and still plotting how to poison one another.” she spoke the truth but still.

“It’s kinda true but I think it just depends on the maturity of the people involved” I laid down a marker.

“Maturity or not. You have a group of matured guys and a group of matured ladies, I can bet you that the guys would bond more than the girls. It’s just an inbuilt thing that girls have to be competing against one another. Like it has been programmed.

ALSO READ: Bass & Eva's delicate 'brothers' situation [Part 5]

And that’s why you have ladies having more and more male besties these days. Because they feel more comfortable trusting guys than girls” And I could argue no more.

She had made all the points to be made. So I did the next thing that came to mind, I slid a hand between her ass cheeks and stuck a finger up her asshole.

“Is that what we are talking about?” Her breathe was hot against my face as she spoke in a voice slightly above a whisper.

“Well, you are the lady, who am I to argue?” I asked as I slowly started to finger fuck her tight asshole.

“Yeah I get. Has anyone ever told you, you are smooth talker?”, now it was a moan.

“Yes, they do tell me that all the time”.

“And do you believe them?” She asked as she made a move of her own grabbing my dick and just holding it in her warm hands.

“Yes I do” Now it was my turn to be unsure of my voice, wasn’t really sure if I was the one that answered her question.

“Why?” She kept the questions coming in that hot voice. My finger increased its pace up in her ass.

“Maybe because I am not that handsome guy next door or the rich guy in a Benz. I have got to have a good weapon in my arsenal, you know” I chuckled at my stupid explanation sef.

Wanted to add that I got a bomb dick to go with all of it but she didn’t let me finish as she went down on me and in a second had my dick in her mouth without warning whatsoever.

“Fuck” I groaned out.

I still didn’t believe I was the one who just spoke out.

It had to take a great mouth to make me react to a good head. This wasn’t a great mouth, this was something else I couldn’t really describe.

Fucking tight and warm, I closed my eyes and tried to calm myself, what was it with girls and good heads these days, was someone out there giving extra classes in the art of dick teasing. I didn’t even know when my finger stopped fucking her asshole, I just laid back and enjoyed all of her mouth.

ALSO READ: Bass & Eva's delicate 'brothers' situation [Part 4]

I knew I was in for a treat so I was in no rush, then my phone rang, I opened my eyes but didn’t move. Lauren didn’t even pause, she just continued slopping and sucking on my dick like she was oblivious to the phone ringing. I calmed myself and waited for my phone to announce whoever it was that was calling.

This was one of those days I was glad my phone had those call and message voice notifications.

*Call from Eva* was the announcement. I stiffened, didn’t know if Lauren noticed as she kept working my dick which was now no longer part of my body anyway.

What did Eva want again? The call ended and I relaxed and got back to enjoying the view before me. Lauren bent over me, her hand wrapped around my dick and her head going up and down.

This was getting too much for me to bear, I placed a hand on my head and force fed her my dick. I knew I was definitely not going to last as expected, might as well make it count I thought to myself as I started thrusting upwards into her mouth, she still didn’t flinch.

Matching my thrusts with her mouth movements and in no time I was filling her mouth up with some warm sperm. She still didn’t move, rather she took me in as deep as she could.

Making sure I emptied all into her mouth. Then she swallowed, talk about a good girl. She got off me and fell back to the bed letting my now partially hard dick fall on my abdomen.

“Why didn’t you pick your call?” She asked.

“Pick and start stuttering? No thank you” I replied as I reached for my phone and checked for any instant message. There was one alright from Eva.

ALSO READ: Bass & Eva's delicate 'brothers' situation [Part 3]

*Do finish o, I am downstairs with Blackky and Bobo*.

Huh?!