Slowly, I pulled my mouth from her ass, as I rose to my feet.



Bimbo looked into my eyes with a look of pure lust.



"So you're an ass man I take it?" She asked.



I nodded.



"Well maybe later I can drop by your place and you can put more than your tongue in there."



"Later?"



"Yes. Later. But as for right now, let me help you do something about this." she said patting the hard bulge in my pants.



She then pushed me up against the wall and with a devilish look, Bimbo lowered herself down to the floor as she started undoing my zipper. I closed my eyes and took a deep breath. I knew it was going to be a good day.

My dick jumped at Bimbo's warm touch as she fished it out of my trousers. She sat there for a moment, stroking it softly before sliding it past her lips and into her mouth. Right away, she took me down to the root, soaking my entire shaft with her saliva and tickling my balls with her tongue. With my dick firmly embedded in her throat, she looked up at me with her deep brown eyes. I placed a hand behind her head, encouraging her to continue.Slowly, she drew her head back, sliding her lips over my glistening wet shaft. When my dick popped free, Bimbo teased it by poking her nimble tongue into my dick-hole, then running it around my crown. Her hand was stroking me slowly when she fed my dick back into her mouth.

I could feel her tongue writhing around my shaft as she took me deeper and deeper. Her other hand gave my balls a gentle squeeze, as her head rocked right to left.

I could see the indent my dick was making on the inside of her cheeks.



Drawing it back out, my dick formed a thin string of saliva connecting my cock head to Bimbo's tongue. She playfully sucked it back before bobbling back down on my dick. As she continued to suck me, her hand wandered from my balls back to my ass. Soon her fingertip was massaging my asshole as her mouth repeatedly swallowed up my dick. She then took her finger and soaked it with her mouth, getting it nice and wet, before putting back at my ass. Down her throat, went my dick, just as her little wet finger slid up my ass. I gasped in pleasure as she looked up at me with a naughty grin.



Bimbo started to suck me faster and faster, as she pushed her finger deeper into my ass. I did my best to relax, as she wiggled it back and forth while her mouth surrounded my dick. Bimbo started to moan around my dick as if the whole thing was getting her off.

Her finger started working faster, fucking my ass as it clamped down around it. I could feel her inside me, massaging my balls, trying to coax the cum from my balls.



Suddenly I tensed, and my ass constricted around Bimbo's finger, holding it firmly in place. My dick jumped and let loose a massive blast of cum right down her throat. She moaned even louder as her hand jerked at my dick, sending more of the hot cream into her waiting mouth. She gulped it down greedily, as if it was her only meal of the day, slowly withdrawing her finger from my ass.

When my cock popped free from her mouth, it was clean and wet, as she had sucked back every drop of my cum.



Standing up, she went to the sink to clean off as I leaned against the wall staring at her beautiful ass. I wanted nothing more than to walk over there, bend her over and shove my tongue right back up her asshole, but I knew I would have to wait.



"Thanks," Bimbo said, sliding her shorts back up her legs. "I needed that."



I pulled my pants up as well.

"So four o'clock sound good?" Bimbo said smiling.



"Four sounds great." I replied.

Yes, it was going to be a good day.



____



I sat waiting impatiently, staring at the clock. Every stroke of the second hand was agony, as I waited for Bimbo to arrive. Suddenly there was a knock at the door, and I jumped up from my seat. Before I could get to the door, Bimbo burst in walking right past me.



"Let's go," she said. "I don't have much time."



She made her way to the bedroom and opened up her back pack, taking out a small red plastic bottle and tossing it on the bed. I picked it up and looked at it. It was cherry flavored lubricant.



"I didn't know if you'd have any." Bimbo explained.



"Good thinking," I responded.



Bimbo was already undressing as I sat looking at the bottle.



"Let's go," she urged as she walked over and trousers my pants down to my ankles.



My shirt was next, as she pulled it from my body and pushed me onto my bed. She was wearing a tight blue bra, that soon came off as well. I was amazed at her perfect her boobs were! I had always admired her legs, but her breasts were to die for!



In a flash, Bimbo was on the bed crawling up my body. Our lips met, and she kissed me with even more passion that before. Our crotches were rubbing against each other, and I could feel her firm boobs pressing against my bare chest.



"Here." she said bluntly, pushing one of her breasts into my face.



I opened my mouth and sucked at her nipple as my hands reached around to grab at her ass. Bimbo put one arm around my head, holding me close as her other hand dropped down began to play with my dick. She wasn't wasting any time at all, which was just fine by me.



She then pulled her breast away and pushed my head back down to the bed. Reaching back, she started rubbing my engorged dick head over her wet pussy. A few moments later, Bimbo lowered her body down onto my dick taking me right up to the hilt in her hot, wet pussy.



She was so warm and tight, I almost blew my load right there! Her perfect legs were straddling my hips, as she began to grind herself on my cock. Bimbo was looking right into my eyes. Her face was a mask of pure lust and intensity. I then realized that I was not fucking Bimbo. She was fucking me!

Up and down, her body rose and fell, building up speed with each consecutive thrust. I watched in pleasure as her wet cunt swallowed my cock repeatedly.



"Mmmm. I'm all wet." Bimbo said, reaching down to touch her pussy, as she slid down my dick.



Then, looking into my eyes, she brought her finger to her mouth and I sucked it seductively. I placed my hands on her thighs and pushed my hips up to meet each one of her thrusts. She then replaced her finger, pushing it into her pussy, along with my cock. As she brought it out, I could see it was glistening with her love juices.



She lowered her body down to mine, and her fabulous boobs were soon pressed against my bare chest once again. She flicked her tongue out, just touching my lips, before placing her wet finger at my mouth. I eagerly sucked it, savoring her taste.

Bimbo then pulled her finger away and shoved her tongue into my mouth, as her hips began bucking with renewed passion.



"I want it now." she said. "I want it in my ass right now!"



Without another word, Bimbo pulled herself from my dick and snatched up the bottle of lube. Then, turning around, she dribbled a bit of the liquid down her ass crack. Reaching back, she began to rub it all over, before sliding a finger up her own ass.

When she was nice and ready, she positioned herself over my dick once again. This time she was facing away from me, and my dick was about to enter a different hole.



Taking my dick into her hand, she lowered her ass down, nestling it around by the head. her hips wiggled and shuddered as it slid up her tight asshole. She pushed it in about half way, when she began gently bouncing her hips up and down. It was an amazing sight. Bimbo's perfect ass was swallowing up my dick, inch by agonizingly slow inch. Her feet were both planted on the bed, so it was just her ass moving.

Periodically she would reach down and fondle my balls, or play with her clit and soon she was taking me right up to the hilt in the vice-like grip of her asshole. I could feel her squeezing her sphincter around my cock as she fucked me with her butthole.



Bimbo then bottomed out, nestling her ass down against my hips, with my dick buried inside her. Reaching back, she spread her ass cheeks apart, giving me a great view as she lifted her body upwards. I watched as her ass slid up my cock, before coming free. As soon as my dick popped out, her asshole clenched back up into a tight little rosebud. Then without saying a word, Bimbo moved backwards up my body bringing her ass right up to my face.



"Lick." she said.



I needed no further convincing, and immediately shoved my tongue up her ass. I could taste the strong flavor of the cherry lubricant, along with the faint taste of pussy as my tongue explored her freshly fucked butthole. I tongue fucked her small anal opening, licked the rim and planted kisses all over her ass before she scotched back into position and again swallowed up my dick with her greedy asshole.



She was fucking me harder now, taking far and deep with each thrust. Soon her body began to shudder and I knew she was having an orgasm. It must have been a wet one too, because I could feel her pussy juices running down onto my balls. I didn't know how much more I could take.



"Tell me when you're going to cum!" Bimbo moaned from atop my cock.



As if those were the magic words, I began to feel that all too familiar feeling.



"Now!" I groaned, just as the cum began to rise.



Quickly Bimbo pulled her asshole from around my spurting dick, and spun around taking it deep into her mouth. I reached down and grabbed her head as she sucked down every drop of cum from my now-sensitive cock. Even when I was completely spent, she remained sucking as if it was her last meal. I actually had to stop her, as my dick getting too sensitive to take it.