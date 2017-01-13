Eat For Your Junk! 3 more foods good for your sexual health

You're what you eat, these are words to live by. For a better sexual health, eat more of these foods.

  • Published:
  play (Live Love Fruits)

Wow! Didn’t See That coming Girl responds to nude request in a hilarious way
Erotic Story/Crazy Lenny Mrs. Chika, my favorite 'teacher'[Part 6]
Brotherly, There Is Still Hope 10 things to do if you have a small penis
Erotic Story/Smoking Bass Bass & Eva's delicate 'brothers' situation
California Lust! Tupac's detailed erotic letter to sell for $25,000
Be Brave & Adventurous 7 places you should have sex at some point
Morning Sex 5 ways it can significantly brighten your day
A Planet of Perverts! The world watched 524, 641 years’ worth of porn in 2016
In Case You’re Into This 3 best sex position when she’s on her period
Solutions To Uncomfortable Sex 4 best sex positions if you’re experiencing pains

Health is wealth as it is being said, although I think the line is quite cheesy but it’s a valid statement in and of itself. Sexual Health is important to one’s overall wellbeing. There is always the desire to be better, to keep getting better all around, with that in mind, why are not look for ways to make your sexual health better.

Here are foods that are good for your sexual health, compiled by Mia De Graaf, Daily Mail who spoke to Nutritionist, Sarah Flower.

ALSO READ: 8 foods that can help your sex life

  play (Isabel Smith Nutrition)

 

1. Watermelon

The big red fruit is also good for your sexual health in fact it can be as important as a Viagra pill. Watermelon is rich in lycopene and citruline, which converts into amino acid Arginine, this helps with relaxation of the blood vessel which is quite similar to how Viagra works, Flower said. So, you might want to have some watermelon if you know action will go down soon.

  play (Szenior Magazin)

 

2. Ginger

Ginger tea is good for your sexual health. 'Known more to help with nausea and to aid circulation, ginger also increases sex drive,' Flower says.

ALSO READ: Women with big bum are smarter and healthier says Science

  play (Science Nordic)

 

3. Chili

We have an earlier post that says things you shouldn’t do before having sex, and chili is part of it. This is slightly different. In this case, you can take earlier in the day, just not very close to when you want to have sex.  Chili accelerate metabolism, increase blood flow, and essentially releases good endorphins. What is even cooler is combining chili and dark chocolates.

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

Segun Odogwu

Segun Odogwu Hey! I'm just here to understudy the Oniranu himself, that depraved lunatic who thinks he can write what he likes. Don't worry he doesn't mind I talk about him like this.

Top 3

1 Erotic Story/Crazy Lenny Mrs. Chika, my favorite 'teacher'[Part 6]bullet
2 Ultimate Guide To Romantic Sex 5 best sex position for the lovebirdsbullet
3 Brotherly, There Is Still Hope 10 things to do if you have a small penisbullet

Hot! Pulse

The Dark Series
Erotic Story/The Dark Series Niyi & Tara's big fight [Part 9]
 
Solutions To Uncomfortable Sex 4 best sex positions if you’re experiencing pains
 
Wow! Didn’t See That coming Girl responds to nude request in a hilarious way
 
Morning Sex 5 ways it can significantly brighten your day