Eat For Your Junk! 3 more foods good for your sexual health

Health is wealth as it is being said, although I think the line is quite cheesy but it’s a valid statement in and of itself. Sexual Health is important to one’s overall wellbeing. There is always the desire to be better, to keep getting better all around, with that in mind, why are not look for ways to make your sexual health better.

Here are foods that are good for your sexual health, compiled by Mia De Graaf, Daily Mail who spoke to Nutritionist, Sarah Flower.

1. Watermelon

The big red fruit is also good for your sexual health in fact it can be as important as a Viagra pill. Watermelon is rich in lycopene and citruline, which converts into amino acid Arginine, this helps with relaxation of the blood vessel which is quite similar to how Viagra works, Flower said. So, you might want to have some watermelon if you know action will go down soon.

2. Ginger

Ginger tea is good for your sexual health. 'Known more to help with nausea and to aid circulation, ginger also increases sex drive,' Flower says.

3. Chili

We have an earlier post that says things you shouldn’t do before having sex, and chili is part of it. This is slightly different. In this case, you can take earlier in the day, just not very close to when you want to have sex. Chili accelerate metabolism, increase blood flow, and essentially releases good endorphins. What is even cooler is combining chili and dark chocolates.