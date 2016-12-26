Home > Hot! Pulse >

Bringing Sexy Back This Christmas :  Model Emily Ratajkowski goes nude for homemade Christmas cards

Bringing Sexy Back This Christmas Model Emily Ratajkowski goes nude for homemade Christmas cards

Emily has taken things to a whole new level on Christmas Day, those who have received this cards are the MVPs here.

  play (Sports Illustrated)

Emily has been teasing us on social media for a while now, and she has decided to take it a step further.

The 25 year old brought something way sexier for Christmas, she shared some collages she made that featured naked pictures of herself.

In a snap she uploaded to social media, the actress and actress appears without her head in the snaps which she sent out as Christmas cards, we didn’t see the head but we have come to recognize the shape as hers.

  play (Instagram)

She told The Sun she only made five of those in total which she sent to family and friend. She said: 'The cards are far more than just a holiday greeting — they’re a gift in and of themselves.

  play (Instagram)

 

'With everything going on in the world this year, my material gifts seemed to stop short at feeling special and full of love, so I decided to do the collages.'

 

