A Planet of Perverts! The world watched 524, 641 years’ worth of porn in 2016

In 2016, the world consumed 3,110 Petabytes, that’s 3,110,400,000 GB in terms of bandwidth.

In case you don’t know what that means, just a quick explanation of what this means. Internet Bandwidth is the capacity of a server to handle traffic hitting it. If the bandwidth is low and when the influx of traffic hits it, the site crashes. Think of it like the usual traffic you see on Lagos-Ibadan expressway. The influx of cars are sometimes delayed because of the lanes available but if there were 12 lanes or thereabout, the traffic will disappear except of course if you discount the bad roads.

The bigger the bandwidth, the more users the site can accommodate, back to what this means in layman's terms. We consumed 3,110 Peta bytes in 2016, which means Pornhub needed to burn 99GB (Gigabytes) every second to accommodate users, and 6 TB (Terabytes) a minute. WOW!

Do you now understand why we're planet of perverts?

It doesn't end there, we as a people watched 91, 980, 225,000 (91 Billion) videos. You can say you don't watch porn, so it doesn’t really count for you. The people watched, watched enough for you because according to these stats. Cross referencing the world population with the videos watched, each human being saw 12.5 videos, which means someone watched porn on behalf of the Pope.

In terms of visits, Pornhub was visited 23 Billion times, which effectively breaks down the following

Each day, people viewed the site 64 million times

Each hour, it was visited 2.6 million times

Each minute, 44,000 people were visiting and every second, 729 people were watching porn.

In terms of countries, God's own country ranked first while the small Iceland country ranked second. That small less than 500,000 population? How did they do that? Small but mighty, isn’t it?

Top 10 Countries

1. USA

2. Iceland

3. United Kingdom

4. Canada

5. New Zealand

6. Ireland

7. Norway

8. Australia

9. Sweden

10. Netherlands

I'm genuinely shocked about New Zealand, Iceland and slightly by Norway.

In terms of what people wanted to see, what they were searching for. First was step-mom, I guess there is no better way of welcoming your father's new wife as offering her his son's dick, the warmest family act. Second on the list was Lesbians, we love lesbians especially the really hot ones, I guess the world does have a fetish for watching girl on girl action.

Step sister is the third most searched words, I guess it is a genuine prayer that you father marries a new sex wife who you can bone both mother as well as the hot daughter. Other searches were ebony, lesbian scissoring, and massage.

In terms of human being, the world wanted to see Kim Kardashian, Mia Khalifa and Lisa Ann. If you remove Kim who hasn't done porn professionally then you're the left with our favorite MILF Lisa Ann, and the hot always smiling next door neighbor/friend, the Lebanese Mia Khalifa.

The most viewed categories are Lesbians, Teen (18+), Ebony, MILF, Anal and many more. Porn viewership amongst the ladies rose 2% in 2016.

While top 3 searches by women included lesbians, lesbian scissoring and threesome. The men had MILF, Step mom and step sister fantasies. This means women are taking their sexuality into their hands with girl on girl love while men are still in love with more MILF.

The most viewed categories by women include, lesbian, big dick and threesome. I guess size does matter after all. Men mostly visited Teen, Ebony and MILF. I guess the sex of younger women can lead to a long youthful life, and black women know how to bring the sexy in.