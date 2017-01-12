If you experience aches and pain in certain parts of your body, it is no reason to stop having sex, these positions will help.
It’s a new year, so how about some positions that can make the pain less to bear, or even totally eliminate it. The folks over at Prevention have consulted experts to help with this and here is their solution.
1. Pain in your pelvis? You should try all fours or more aptly called Doggy style
While doing the doggy style, you can keep your pelvis neutral so you can avoid sacroiliac joint pain that occurs at the base of your spine, and the big bones that are around your pelvis, explains Isa Herrera, owner of Renew Physical Therapy in New York City.
2. Pain in your sciatica, try doggy with arm support
This sciatic pain is a sever one, Keep a bit of back arch to take the pressure off the sciatic nerve, says Natalie Sidorkewicz, a doctoral researcher at Canada's University of Waterloo, who published a 2014 study on the topic.
3. Arthritis, try missionary position
Not only one of the most popular, It alleviates pressure on knees and hips, says NYC physical therapist Lynn Berman. If back pain worsens when you move, Sidorkewicz recommends a rolled-up towel for lower-back support.
4. Dryness, Try Cowgirl
If you’re experiencing dryness down there. A cowgirl position where you’re facing your partner can help you slide in easily, when the lady controls the tempo, it helps immensely.
