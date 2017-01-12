Despite how fun sex can be, it can become uninteresting if you cannot get rid of that pain in certain part of your body, so you can be great! And eventually get that body draining orgasm that you’ve always wanted.

It’s a new year, so how about some positions that can make the pain less to bear, or even totally eliminate it. The folks over at Prevention have consulted experts to help with this and here is their solution.

1. Pain in your pelvis? You should try all fours or more aptly called Doggy style

While doing the doggy style, you can keep your pelvis neutral so you can avoid sacroiliac joint pain that occurs at the base of your spine, and the big bones that are around your pelvis, explains Isa Herrera, owner of Renew Physical Therapy in New York City.

2. Pain in your sciatica, try doggy with arm support

This sciatic pain is a sever one, Keep a bit of back arch to take the pressure off the sciatic nerve, says Natalie Sidorkewicz, a doctoral researcher at Canada's University of Waterloo, who published a 2014 study on the topic.

3. Arthritis, try missionary position

Not only one of the most popular, It alleviates pressure on knees and hips, says NYC physical therapist Lynn Berman. If back pain worsens when you move, Sidorkewicz recommends a rolled-up towel for lower-back support.

4. Dryness, Try Cowgirl

If you’re experiencing dryness down there. A cowgirl position where you’re facing your partner can help you slide in easily, when the lady controls the tempo, it helps immensely.