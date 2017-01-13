Remember when people say, that thing will probably kill about that thing you love so much, and you think they’re probably right, its just so difficult to stop doing that, its absolutely unbearable to stop.

Guess what, you might have to stop willingly or you’ll be forced when it shows real signs of killing you. There are many habits that we have that are detrimental to our overall health, and some more dangerous than the other.

Here are a list of 3 things that has severe effects on your sexual health, you don’t want to be that guy that has limp erection or can’t stay long enough to give your woman orgasm. Stay away from these three and watch your sex life get better. This list was compiled by Mia De Graaf, Daily Mail, she spoke with nutritionist Sarah Flower.

1. Alcohol

While it helps you get over your inhibition, simply put, it eases your shyness, gives you the boldness you want or need. Stay away from excessive drinking before a night of sex. 'Whilst alcohol can remove any inhibitions, it can also affect our performance.

'A drink or two can relax and get us in the mood, we don’t want to get too inebriated!' Sarah Flower says.

2. Caffeine

A lot of people depend on coffee for their daily functioning while it can be very helpful in that regard, it can cause something else where in your body. It causes the body to be dehydrated which can lead to being irritable, lethargic and hunger, almost feels like what weed does to the body. 'This is very dehydrating but can also affect your adrenal glands,' Flower warns.

'It is particularly bad if you are already suffering from stress or anxiety.'

3. Smoking

Yea, smoking for bad for your general health, and also bad for your member down south. Cigarettes slows everything down including your blood flow and we all know how that is important for sex. 'This not only damages our lungs but also affects blood flow and general repair of the body,' Flower warns.

She adds: 'It is also a big turn off to kiss a smoker if you don’t smoke!'