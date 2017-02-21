There are lots of things men don’t understand about women and their bodies. Depending on how you’re wired, a lot of men love to look at women, this fascinates men.

While some men try to understand women so they can be better and sensitive lovers, others plainly don’t try at all.

They just continue like the woman’s body should respond to them regardless of how they approach the lady’s body. Abby Stern, Bolde helps us understand things about what men don’t know or some just choose to ignore.

1. Foreplay

It’s not optional, it’s essential unless she specifically told you to skip the foreplay because you and your partner are spicing things up or a rape fantasy thing. If it isn’t either of the two scenarios, then you cannot skip it. It’s even better for the sex. Foreplay gets people into the mood, riles up the emotions and hormones required for sex and if you can throw in an orgasm before the real sex.

Brotherly, you’re doing God’s work and you’ve excelled. Also learn how to stimulate your lady’s clitoris, you need to know how to work on that one.

2. Breast Size

Some ladies are quite sensitive about their bodies and thus can make them insecure. The same way you feel about your dick. Sorry, this remark isn’t meant for the hung-like-a-horse guy, it’s meant for the guy with the small penis. Men can get away with small penis easier than a lady with small boobs. We can literally tell who has small boobs and whose boobs are big by just looking at them, and we don’t even need to see them unpacked to tell while ladies cannot tell by just looking at a dressed crotch. SAD!

For one, women with large boobs are jealous of those with small boobs and vice versa. So, it’s actually very uncool to say something about a woman’s breast size. You should be fine with touching them, let’s move along now.

3. PMS

Premenstrual Syndrome, for clarification purposes. PMS and period aren’t the same, so let’s just clear that up very quickly. PMS have not so good symptoms that happens between when a woman is ovulating and before she starts getting her period.

This can manifest in several ways both physically and emotionally. It can range from mood swings, food craving, depression, irritation, acne and tender breasts.