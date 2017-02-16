Health Facilities Sokoto votes N7.8 bln to build, rehabilitate hospitals in 2017

Three hospitals would be constructed in Tambuwal, Silame and Sabon-Birni according to Commissioner of Health, Dr. Balarabe Kakale.

  • Published:
Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal. play

Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal.

(Today)

In Sokoto Govt deploys 175 doctors, nurses, midwives to PHCs
Polio Dep Gov says Govt will immunise 1.8M children in Sokoto
In Sokoto NGO moves to complement govt's efforts to provide efficient healthcare
Aminu Tambuwal Governor approves establishment of malaria control agency in Sokoto
Maternal Child Health FG gives $1.5m health grant to Sokoto Govt
Malnutrition 7 states move to save more than 1.59m malnourished mothers, children in North West
Vesico-Vaginal Fistula UNFPA empowers 6000 VVF survivors
In Sokoto Hospital conducts 3 vagina reconstruction surgeries

The Sokoto State Government says it has earmarked N 7.8 billion to construct and rehabilitate some hospitals in 2017.

The Commissioner of Health, Dr. Balarabe Kakale, who disclosed this in Gusau, on Thursday, said that three hospitals would be constructed in Tambuwal, Silame and Sabon-Birni.

Kakale, who was represented by Mohammed Ladan, Deputy Director (Planning and Research), in the ministry, spoke at a three-day workshop organized by a USAID-assisted Leadership, Empowerment, Advocacy and Development (LEAD), Project.

The workshop has the theme: ”2016 Sokoto State Budget Performance Review and Public Hearing on 2017 Budget.”

He named other projects to include the completion of ADB-assisted General Hospital projects in Wurno, Illela and Dogon-Daji.

The commissioner said that part of the money would also go into completing General Hospitals in Wurno, Dange and Kware.

“Other projects include the upgrading of the Amanawa Leprosy Hospital in Dange/Shuni local government to the status of an Infectious Diseases Hospital,” he said.

Participants at the workshop include media practitioners, civil society organizations, lawmakers and staffers of ministries, departments and agencies.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Malnutrition NGO urges timely release of nutritional fundsbullet
2 Pharmacy Council threatens to shut all unlicensed pharmacies by March bullet
3 In Zamfara 3 students die of mysterious disease, 2 hospitalizedbullet

Health

President Buhari
Boycott of Duties Health workers threaten to embark on indefinite strike from Feb. 27
Prof. Isaac Folorunso Adewole, Nigeria's Minister of Health.
Restructuring Health expert calls for national infection control committee
President Muhammadu Buhari
Health Care FG, EU sign 70m Euros grant to strengthen system
Eye treatment.
Eye Care 65 patients receive free treatment in Daura