The Sokoto State Government says it has earmarked N 7.8 billion to construct and rehabilitate some hospitals in 2017.

The Commissioner of Health, Dr. Balarabe Kakale, who disclosed this in Gusau, on Thursday, said that three hospitals would be constructed in Tambuwal, Silame and Sabon-Birni.

Kakale, who was represented by Mohammed Ladan, Deputy Director (Planning and Research), in the ministry, spoke at a three-day workshop organized by a USAID-assisted Leadership, Empowerment, Advocacy and Development (LEAD), Project.

The workshop has the theme: ”2016 Sokoto State Budget Performance Review and Public Hearing on 2017 Budget.”

He named other projects to include the completion of ADB-assisted General Hospital projects in Wurno, Illela and Dogon-Daji.

The commissioner said that part of the money would also go into completing General Hospitals in Wurno, Dange and Kware.

“Other projects include the upgrading of the Amanawa Leprosy Hospital in Dange/Shuni local government to the status of an Infectious Diseases Hospital,” he said.

Participants at the workshop include media practitioners, civil society organizations, lawmakers and staffers of ministries, departments and agencies.