Polio Jigawa council woos children to accept oral vaccine

The Buji Local Government Council of Jigawa says it has procured 80 cartons of sweet to woo children into accepting to be administered the oral polio vaccine.

The Information Officer of the council, Alhaji Ali Safiyanu, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Dutse.

According to Safiyanu, 42,850 children are expected to be immunised in the area during the exercise, taking place from Feb.26 to March 2.

He said the council had received enough doses of Oral Polio Vaccines (OPVs) to cover the targeted number of children during the five-day exercise.

The spokesperson added that 250 ad-hoc staff would be engaged to conduct the exercise in the area.

He said that the council’s Manager of National Program for Immunisation (NPI) had sought the cooperation of religious and traditional leaders in the area towards the successful conduct of the exercise.