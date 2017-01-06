OAU Teaching hospital records 14 successful open heart surgery in 2016 – CMD

The CMD attributed the success to competent doctors and paramedical staff in the hospital.

  • Published:
Teaching hospital records 14 successful open heart surgery in 2016 – CMD play

Teaching hospital records 14 successful open heart surgery in 2016 – CMD

Isaac Adewole Minister says ministry will establish Bank of Health
In Yenegoa Italian medical team trains doctors at Federal Medical Centre
LUTH Federal hospital performs 7 successful open heart surgeries
Alphabet GSK and Google parent forge $715 million bioelectronic medicines firm
In US Critics of weight-loss device urge regulator to reverse approval
Endometriosis Painful menstruation is not normal, speak out
In London Researchers develop visual tools for improved surgery on newborn babies
Lagos University Teaching Hospital LASUTH carries out first kidney transplant, records success
Content Partner Israel: A rising destination for medical tourism
In US New blood thinner 'antidote' to help doctors move past warfarin

Prof. Victor Adetiloye, the Chief Medical Director (CMD) of Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital Complex (OAUTHC), Ile-Ife, says the hospital recorded 14 successful open heart surgery in 2016.

Adetiloye disclosed this while briefing newsmen on Thursday in Ile-Ife on his activities in the past one year.

He attributed the success to competent doctors and paramedical staff in the hospital.

The CMD explained that medical experts presently serving in the hospital were of international standard.

Adetiloye said that the performance of the hospital had reduced the high rate of people travelling abroad for medical treatment.

He assured the people to patronise Nigerian doctors as they offered better services than their counterparts abroad.

A Cardiothoracic Surgeon, Dr Uvie Onokpoya, said that cases of holes in the heart were now better handled in the country at reduced costs.

“Cases of hole in the heart which has three sections of surgery whereby people travelled abroad to perform with over N6 million in India had been attended to by our medical experts.

“In our hospital, it can be performed with less than N2 million,’’ he said.

Adetiloye said that the hospital had modern equipment with well trained and high skilled professional medical experts.

“We will strive to do more of the open heart surgery this year, as it has been scheduled to begin very soon in OAUTHC, Ile-Ife,’’ the CMD said.

Meanwhile, Dr John Okeniyi, a Paediatric Consultant Cardiologist, explained that hole in heart was acquired over time by adults.

Okeniyi explained that hole in heart of children as inherent caused by radiation and exposure to x-rays of pregnant mothers.
The university eulogised the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Sen. Iyiola Omisore, Dr Themo Edmund, Dr Ramon Adedoyin and Feature Hope Foundation based in UK for their contributions to the development of the hospital.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Physiotherapy Association decries shortage of physiotherapists in...bullet
2 In Akwa Ibom Resident doctors protest decay in health sectorbullet
3 Disease Why many Nigerians die of preventable diseases — Medical Expertbullet

Health

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa
In Bayelsa FMC Yenagoa resident doctors suspend strike
Strike
In Oyo Resident doctors threaten to down tools on Jan 12
UITH Resident doctors demand unpaid salaries
 
Tetanus Medical expert urges public to take lifelong immunity vaccine