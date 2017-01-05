NAFDAC Agency seeks stakeholders support to curb drug abuse in Taraba

The agency expressed concerns over the alarming rate of substance abuse and general non-compliance with NAFDAC enabling laws.

Mrs.Yetunde Oni play

Acting DG of NAFDAC, Mrs.Yetunde Oni

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has urged the Association of Community Pharmacists of Nigeria (ACPN) and other stakeholders to assist its fight against substance abuse in Taraba.

The agency’s Coordinator, Mr Suleiman Muyideen, made the appeal in a statement on Wednesday in Jalingo.

The statement expressed concerns over the alarming rate of substance abuse and general non-compliance with the agency’s enabling laws.

“We took four consecutive days to hold series of meetings with all the stakeholders, where we solicited their support in ensuring that only genuine, effective and safe regulated products are manufactured in the state.

“We deliberated on several issues, especially the alarming rate of substance abuse as it relates to cough syrup with codeine, tramadol as well as mobile authentication of anti-malaria drugs and antibiotics.

“There was also discussions on banned drugs such as Nimesulide, Analgin (Dipyron), Gentamycin 280mg and Phenylpopanolamine among others with a view to stopping the abuse,’’ it said.

The statement noted that in the four days, the agency also met with relevant stakeholders, including the National Association of Patent and Proprietary of Medicine Dealers (NAPPMED) and National Association of Nigeria Traditional Medicine Practitioners (NANTMP).

Others are Herbal and Islamic Medicine practitioners, Non-Pharmacists operators of Pharmacies and Veterinary Drug Dealers.

It added that the agency would no longer tolerate acts of non-compliance with its enabling laws by any individual or group in the state.

