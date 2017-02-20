Leprosy FG to provide health facilities, consumables to people affected by disease

Prof. Isaac Adewole, the Minister of Health, says government in collaboration with stakeholders will provide health facilities and other consumables to people affected with leprosy in their various communities across the country.

The Director Media and Public Relation in the ministry, Mrs Boade Akinola, made this known in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

She said the minister disclosed this while visiting Yangoji Leprosy Community, Kwali Area Council, Abuja, as part of activities to mark the 2017 World Leprosy Day.

The minister said government would collaborate with FCT Administration to increase support to the people affected by leprosy in FCT and would also liaise with stakeholders to support people affected by leprosy in Nigeria.

“I know there are other leprosy communities that are in serious state of disrepair.

“I will certainly get in touch with the Minister of FCT so that together we can visit Dakwa community in FCT to access how we can support them.

“I want to assure you that the real message we want to let the whole world know is that leprosy does not kill, leprosy is preventable, it is treatable and it is curable,” he said.

Adewole explained that the theme of this year is World Leprosy Day “Zero Disability among children affected by Leprosy’’.

He said the theme was borne out of the need to prevent children from being infected with leprosy.

He said that leprosy was preventable and treatable, if anybody noticed any child with such symptoms should quickly report to the relevant authority for treatment.

The minister commended the Board of Trustees of Leprosy Mission, Nigeria; World Health Organisation; the Damian Foundation of Belgium, German Leprosy and TB Relief Association for their support to people affected by leprosy.

She also quoted Mr Ahmed Nasir, the Chairman of Persons Affected by Leprosy, urging government to support people affected by leprosy with basic health and social amenities.

“We hereby call on government and other partners at Federal, State and Local Levels to come to our aid.

“We also call on all Nigerians to see us as equal and part of the society.

“We need all the support to enable us actualise our full potentials towards national development,’’ he said.