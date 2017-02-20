Leprosy FG to provide health facilities, consumables to people affected by disease

Healthcare items will be given to lepers in celebration of the 2017 World Leprosy Day.

  • Published:
Nigeria’s Minister of Health Isaac Adewole play

Nigeria’s Minister of Health Isaac Adewole

(NAN)

In Tanzania Giant rats to sniff out tuberculosis, Mozambique prisons
Malaria Bauchi govt distributes 300,000 doses of drugs to 205 facilities
In Kwara Govt set up committee to eliminate river blindness – Commissioner
Malaria Agency to fumigate 6,000 structures in Dambam LGA
In Bauchi Health agency claims recording 98% success in HIV prevention
Leprosy Fighting plague when the world thinks it's eradicated
Health Facilities Sokoto votes N7.8 bln to build, rehabilitate hospitals in 2017

Prof. Isaac Adewole, the Minister of Health, says government in collaboration with stakeholders will provide health facilities and other consumables to people affected with leprosy in their various communities across the country.

The Director Media and Public Relation in the ministry, Mrs Boade Akinola, made this known in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

She said the minister disclosed this while visiting Yangoji Leprosy Community, Kwali Area Council, Abuja, as part of activities to mark the 2017 World Leprosy Day.

The minister said government would collaborate with FCT Administration to increase support to the people affected by leprosy in FCT and would also liaise with stakeholders to support people affected by leprosy in Nigeria.

“I know there are other leprosy communities that are in serious state of disrepair.

“I will certainly get in touch with the Minister of FCT so that together we can visit Dakwa community in FCT to access how we can support them.

“I want to assure you that the real message we want to let the whole world know is that leprosy does not kill, leprosy is preventable, it is treatable and it is curable,” he said.

Adewole explained that the theme of this year is World Leprosy Day “Zero Disability among children affected by Leprosy’’.

He said the theme was borne out of the need to prevent children from being infected with leprosy.

He said that leprosy was preventable and treatable, if anybody noticed any child with such symptoms should quickly report to the relevant authority for treatment.

The minister commended the Board of Trustees of Leprosy Mission, Nigeria; World Health Organisation; the Damian Foundation of Belgium, German Leprosy and TB Relief Association for their support to people affected by leprosy.

She also quoted Mr Ahmed Nasir, the Chairman of Persons Affected by Leprosy, urging government to support people affected by leprosy with basic health and social amenities.

“We hereby call on government and other partners at Federal, State and Local Levels to come to our aid.

“We also call on all Nigerians to see us as equal and part of the society.

“We need all the support to enable us actualise our full potentials towards national development,’’ he said.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Polio Eradicating disease in Nigeria our greatest achievement – Gates...bullet
2 Bill Gates, Melinda Gates Couple's foundation spends $250m on...bullet
3 Diabetes Mango leaves can cure disease, high blood pressure – Expertbullet

Health

Cross River State governor, Ben Ayade.
In Cross River State assembly begins public hearing on health sector crisis
According to an expert, not all fertile men may be able to donate sperm.
Fertility In Men Not all fertile men can donate sperm - Expert
Nasir El Rufai, Governor of Kaduna State.
HIV/AIDS Kaduna to end cases of mother to child transmission of disease by 2020
The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (Melinda Gates pictured right).
Gates Foundation 'Eradicating polio in Nigeria our greatest achievement' - organisation