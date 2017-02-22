Indian Garri NAFDAC warns Nigerians not to consume product

The specific product, TRS Garri, was discovered at a supermarket in Ikoyi, Lagos by a citizen who raised alarm on social media.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The Indian-packaged Garri that has caused serious outrage in Nigeria play

The Indian-packaged Garri that has caused serious outrage in Nigeria

(Punch)

Taking Advantage Nigerians outraged as packaged Indian Garri floods market
Indian Garri Health Minister swings into action over imported item
In Lagos Prices of condiments drop by 55 per cent
In 2016 The Best and Worst things that happened in the year
Nigerians What’s the most delicious meal you made in 2016?
NAFDAC Don urges agency to enforce standard in garri production
Pulse Opinion Who jazz my presido?

The National Agency for Food and drug Administration (NAFDAC) has warned Nigerians to stay away from “Indian Garri.”

The specific product, TRS Garri, was discovered at a supermarket in Ikoyi, Lagos by a citizen who raised alarm on social media.

NAFDAC’s warning was given by Acting Director General, Yetunde Oni who said that the product had not yet been certified.

She also revealed that the product was made in Ghana and packaged in the UK.

In an earlier statement, Minister of Health, Professor Isaac Adewole revealed that 26 packets of the product had been seized for analysis.

ALSO READ: Don urges NAFDAC to enforce standard in garri production

Adewole also said that the Management of the Supermarket had been invited for further discussions.

Image
  • Herdsmen occupying parts of the 1,200 hectares of land Bayelsa government allocated to them for grazing at Pame in Yanagoa on Friday (17/2/17)   
  • Remains of a luxury commercial bus believed to be traveling from the eastern part of the country, which plunged into a river at Owode-Elede, Ikorodu in Lagos State on Friday (17/2/17). Four passengers are feared dead   
  • Federal and State Security Administrators at their meeting in Gombe on Friday (17/2/17)   
  • Remains of a luxury commercial bus that plunge into a river at Owode-Elede, Ikorodu, being removed with the help of a crane, in Lagos State on Friday (17/2/17)   
  • Rescue operators carrying in body bags recovered corpses of a luxury commercial bus’ passengers believed to be traveling from the eastern part of the country, which plunged into a river at Owode-Elede, Ikorodu in Lagos State on Friday (17/2/17). Four passengers are feared dead   
  • National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and other aid workers at the scene of a suicide attack in Maiduguri on Friday on Friday (17/2/17)   
  • Head Teacher, True Vine School,Ibadan, Mrs Dolapo Fatokun (M) making a presentation to the Head Teacher, People Basic Primary School 2, Ibadan, Mrs Janet Jaiyeola (L) and Head Teacher, People Basic Primary School 1, Mrs Sidikat Suliman at the Presentation of Books and Writing Materials Marking 30th Anniversary of True Vine School in Ibadan on Friday (17/2/17)   
  • Rescue operators and sympathizers recovering some corpses of a luxury commercial bus’ passengers believed to be traveling from the eastern part of the country, which plunged into a river at Owode-Elede, Ikorodu in Lagos State on Friday (17/2/17). Four passengers are feared dead   
  •  
  • Emir of Fika, Alhaji Muhammadu Ibn Muhammadu (L) with officials of Bauchi State Government during their condolence visit to the Emir of Fika over the death of his mother, Hajia Hadija Fika in Yobe on Friday (17/2/17) 
  • From left: Chairman Organizing Committee, 11th Nigerian Navy Games, Commodore Ignatius Iliya; Representative of Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Henry Babalola and Director of Sports, Nigeria Navy, Commodore Suraju Bello at a News Conference on the 11th Nigerian Navy Games holding Uyo, Akwa Ibom State from 26th of February to 4th of March, in Abuja on Friday (17/2/17) 

Author

'Jola Sotubo

'Jola Sotubo is a Senior Associate at Pulse. ‘Jola is a lawyer by profession, a photographer by training and a writer at heart. She believes that the status quo is never good enough and that Jesus is the key to a full and happy life. Email: monjola.sotubo@ringier.ng.

Top 3

1 Bill Gates, Melinda Gates Couple's foundation spends $250m on...bullet
2 In Owerri Scientist cautions Nigeria on GMO foodsbullet
3 Gates Foundation 'Eradicating polio in Nigeria our greatest...bullet

Health

Mohammed Abubakar, Governor of Bauchi State.
BASOVCA Agency introduces free healthcare scheme for orphans in Bauchi
Mr Mudashiru Obasa, Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly.
Health Care LASG warns pharmacists against referring patients to drug peddlers
Kyu-Duk Noh, Korea's ambassador to Nigeria.
UNFPA Korea supports organisation with $500,000 to boost fistula repairs in Borno
Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State
In Ogun 7,000 enrolled in state health insurance scheme