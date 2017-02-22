Indian Garri NAFDAC warns Nigerians not to consume product

The National Agency for Food and drug Administration (NAFDAC) has warned Nigerians to stay away from “Indian Garri.”

The specific product, TRS Garri, was discovered at a supermarket in Ikoyi, Lagos by a citizen who raised alarm on social media.

NAFDAC’s warning was given by Acting Director General, Yetunde Oni who said that the product had not yet been certified.

She also revealed that the product was made in Ghana and packaged in the UK.

In an earlier statement, Minister of Health, Professor Isaac Adewole revealed that 26 packets of the product had been seized for analysis.

Adewole also said that the Management of the Supermarket had been invited for further discussions.