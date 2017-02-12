In Kwara Govt inaugurates committee on herbal practitioners

The Kwara Commissioner for Health, Dr Suleman Alege, has called for proper registration of Herbal Practitioners in the state.

Alege made the call at the inauguration of the Committee of Herbal Practitioners in the three senatorial district of the state in Ilorin on Saturday.

He urged the committee to ensure mobilisation of other members for registration and renewal of other documents.

The commissioner charged the newly inaugurated committee to sensitise all categories of herbal practitioners on government policies.

Alegre also assured that the Ministry of Health would encourage training and retraining of members in order to boost their respective performance.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Alhaji Mohammed Nuhu-Gambari is the Chairman, while Mr Tunde Lawal, a staff of the ministry is the Coordinator for Herbal Practitioners in the state.