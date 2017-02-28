In Kebbi Govt. distributes equipment worth N270m to 10 hospitals

This was made known in a statement signed by Alhaji Abubakar Dakingari, the Chief Press Secretary to Kebbi Governor.

  • Published:
Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu play

Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu

(Today)

The Kebbi Government has distributed equipment worth N270million to 10 hospitals under the Millennium Development Goals programme (MDGs).

This was made known in a statement signed by Alhaji Abubakar Dakingari, the Chief Press Secretary to Kebbi Governor in Birnin Kebbi on Tuesday.

He quoted Gov. Atiku Bagudu, who launched the distribution, as assuring the people that in subsequent distribution, other hospitals would equally be provided with necessary modern facilities.

Dakingari said the distribution of the equipment was to reduce maternal and infant mortality in the state.

He said the government would receive a set of foreign medical team for the official inauguration of the new specialist hospital in Kalgo, near Birnin Kebbi.

“The team will work in partnership with home based-medical team personnel."

“The benefitting hospitals have been rehabilitated and ready for the new materials.”

He listed the equipment to include, Beds, Thermometers, Diagnosis machine, Telescope, Wheel Chairs, Theater and Laboratory equipment.

Dakingari also quoted the State Focal Person of MDGs in the state, Dr Nadir Miss-Argungu, as saying that the facilities would facilitate the operation in carrying out various surgeries.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

