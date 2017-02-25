In Bauchi Lassa fever kills 4

Health personnel are to to adhere strictly to medical guidelines of using disposable hand gloves as well as hand washing after every examination and contacts with lassa fever patients.

  • Published:
Lassa Fever play

Lassa Fever

(The Union)

Lassa Kwara govt earmarks N222m for disease prevention
Lassa Fever Rivers confirms case
Lassa Fever FMC Keffi allays fear of workers, residents
Lassa Fever PTA task parents, boarding schools on hygiene
Lassa Fever 8 die from disease in Nasarawa
Lassa Fever Nasarawa State commissioner urges residents to avoid rat, keep environment clean
Lassa fever 8 die in Nasarawa

The Bauchi State Ministry of Health has confirmed the death of four patients out of the five cases of Lassa fever in Bauchi, Alkaleri and Ganjuwa Local Government Areas of the state.

The Commissioner for Health, Dr Halima Muqaddas, made the confirmation on Friday while addressing journalists in Bauchi.

“We have confirmed five cases of Lassa fever from Jan. 24 to date. Three cases from Bauchi Local Government and the three are dead.

“In Alkaleri, we had one case and the patient died while in Ganjuwa, it was only one case and the person is alive and is being treated.

“The cases were found in different local governments that we have never had a single case in previous years.

“This disease is due to the non adherence to maintaining personal and environmental hygiene,” she said.

Muqaddas said that all suspected cases would be quarantined at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Teaching Hospital (ATBU), Bauchi.

The commissioner directed all health facilities in the state to treat all cases with outmost caution to fast-track diagnosis of the disease.

She advised health personnel to adhere strictly to medical guidelines of using disposable hand gloves as well as hand washing after every examination and contacts with all patients.

Muqaddas appealed to members of the public to cultivate the culture of hand washing to reduce intake of bacteria and other micro organisms.

“All health personnel, including cleaners, should observe the medical guidelines of using protections such as hand gloves and proper hand washing to safeguard them.

“Members of the public should cover all foods and leftovers and also maintain proper personal and environmental hygiene to ensure that rats don’t get into foods,” she advised.

Lassa fever is an acute viral haemorrhagic illness of 2-21 days duration, caused by lassa virus.

Discovered in Lassa village, Borno, in 1969, the disease is transmitted to humans via contact with food or household items contaminated with rodent urine or faeces. 

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Primary Health Care More than 2 million women, children die annually,...bullet
2 Malaria Kebbi official urges public support in fight against diseasebullet
3 Heart Diseases Cardiologist warns against sedentary life stylebullet

Health

Red blood cells of sickle cell anaemia disease.
Anaemia Expert wants awareness on proper nutrition for pregnant women
A man who lost his left foot to leprosy, waits for treatment at the Raoul Follereau Foundation facility in Pobe
Leprosy Minister assures lepers of enrollment into intervention programme
Prof. Isaac Folorunso Adewole, Nigeria's Minister of Health.
Research and Development NIPRD urges FG to boost local production of drugs
Polio Kano State Govt. targets 3.2 million children for Immunisation