Immunisation EU-SIGN distributes 44 solar-powered freezers to Kwara LGAs

Seven local governments of the state have been listed to benefit from the intervention project in Kwara State.

  • Published:
play

Polio Eradicating disease in Nigeria our greatest achievement – Gates Foundation
Gates Foundation 'Eradicating polio in Nigeria our greatest achievement' - organisation
Omolewa Ahmed Kwara First Lady advocates compulsory vision screening for children
UN Aid for Sudan to drop despite US easing sanctions
Polio Kano State Govt. targets 3.2 million children for Immunisation
Polio Dutse LGA immunises 110, 312 children
Polio Jigawa council woos children to accept oral vaccine

The European Union Support to Routine Immunisation Governance Project in Nigeria (EU-SIGN) has distributed 44 solar-powered freezers in seven local government areas of Kwara.

Dr Patient Folorunsho, the Executive Secretary of Kwara Primary Healthcare, disclosed this on Saturday in Ilorin, during a capacity building workshop for wards and village development committees, organised by the EU-SIGN.

Folorunsho said that the freezers would help to sustain the potency and lifespan of vaccines in the state.

She explained that the distribution of the solar-powered freezers was based on assessment earlier carried out by the organisation across the 16 local government areas and 193 wards of the state.

She listed the benefitting local governments as Isin, Kiama, Offa, Irepodun, Ifelodun, Baruten and Edu.

Folorunsho urged the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the solar powered freezers and ensure that all children were properly immunised.

Dr Issa Yusuf, EU-SIGN State Technical Assistant, urged stakeholders to carry out regular sensitisation campaigns on immunisation.

He said that children and pregnant women were dying due to mundane belief, stressing that immunisation would go a long way to save lives.

In his lecture, Dr Michael Oguntoye, the Director, Primary Healthcare, said that increase immunisation programmes would promote embracing of the programme in communities.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Yahaya Bello Kogi Govt to employ 52 medical consultants, othersbullet
2 In Delta Medical expert recommends severe punishment for illegal toxic...bullet
3 HIV FG equips 1,000 healthcare centresbullet

Health

Health workers
PHCs Revitalisation FG to engage 200, 000 voluntary health workers
Imminent Strike
Unfulfilled Demands Health workers begin indefinite strike Monday
Genital Mutilation
UNFPA Organisation supports Imo, Ebonyi, Osun to eradicate female genital mutilation
 
NCDC Agency urges govts at all level to protect the health nigerians through evidence based prevention