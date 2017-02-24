Heart Diseases Cardiologist warns against sedentary life style

A lack of physical exercise has been listed as one of the reasons for the prevalence of heart diseases.

  • Published:
Heart problems play

Heart problems

(Getty Images)

Catfish Excessive consumption of this fish can cause cardiovascular diseases, warns expert
Specialist warns of dangers of extreme dieting
Leprosy Fighting plague when the world thinks it's eradicated
Health Tips 6 effective ways to lose belly fat
Isaac Adewole Minister rates Nigerian doctors ahead foreign counterparts
In Ibadan Expert says good nutrition is an investment in children’s future
ABUTH Health workers demand improved welfare

Dr James Ogunmodede, a Consultant Cardiologist, University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH), has attributed the increase in heart diseases to sedentary lifestyle.

Ogunmodede gave the warning on Thursday in Ilorin while presentating a paper at the Medical and Dental Consultants Association of Nigeria (MDCAN) symposium.

He spoke on “Ischaemic Heart Diseases (IHD); A rising Menace”.

The expert explained that Ishaemic Heart Disease is caused by insufficient oxygen delivery to meet the metabolic demand of heart muscle.

He warned that cardiovascular diseases are a common cause of mortality for people at 45 years.

Ogunmodede said that global burden of IHD increases by 29 million between 1990 and 2010 due to population.

He added that local experience of UITH showed that between 1994 and 2004 there were 10 cases, noting that there is rise in incidence with 14 cases from 2006 to 2009.

He lamented that the figure from 2006 to the present is unknown and that this was only a micro tip of the ice-berg in what is real in the society.

The expert said the situation is four-folding of the cases that are on ground, as in just a few months ago more cases had been detected while majority of people do not come to specialist hospital.

He attributed the rise of IHD to the different phases of history human passed through, where the ancient man has to toil hard to hunt for his food.

He explained further that the modern man gets his food easily without too much toil which has led to sedentary lifestyle.

“Ninety per cent of countries worldwide have recorded increases in lifespan but are likely to develop cardiovascular diseases.

“This leads to risk factors such as hypertension, obesity, mental stress and hypertension affect a billion people worldwide,” he said.

The cardiologist advocated for national policies and programmes on food and nutrition.

He called on government at all tiers to implement comprehensive policies to discourage smoking.

The expert also urged people to be involved in programmes that would promote regular physical activity.

Ogunmodede also called on government to lay special emphasis on health education and support health of children, women and adolescent in the country.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Indian Garri NAFDAC warns Nigerians not to consume productbullet
2 Primary Health Care More than 2 million women, children die annually,...bullet
3 Alzheimer Doctors says physical exercise, healthy lifestyles prevent...bullet

Health

Some 214 million cases of malaria were reported worldwide last year, killing 438,000 people, mainly in Africa, according to the World Health Organization
Malaria Kebbi official urges public support in fight against disease
Soda and prediabetes
Diabetes Expert advises Nigerians embrace regular health checks
Cancer cell
NACAMA Association cautions against aphrodisiacs, intoxicants
Prof. Isaac Adewole says NAFDAC will investigate the Indian Garri properly
Workers Welfare Nurses demand forensic probe of health ministry