Edo State records 1,589 free blood donors in 2016

The National Blood Transfusion Service (NBTS), South-South Zonal Centre, Benin, says it recorded 1,589 free blood donors from January to December, 2016.

Mr Peter Ezemede, the Linkage Focal Person for the centre, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Benin.

Ezemede attributed the low turnout of free blood donation to people patronising the commercial blood donors.

He said that the centre was doing its best to eliminate commercial blood donors from the state.

According to him, we have taken awareness campaign to churches, mosques, schools and market places to educate them on importance of blood donation and the health benefits.

“Every blood you donate will save a patient’s life lying down sick in the hospital and will also reduce the cost of pant of blood in some hospitals.

“Those who donate blood regularly will be free from diseases such as hypertension, cancer, and it will stimulate their blood marrow to produce blood cell for the system,” he said.

Ezemede appealed to well meaningful Nigerians to support the Federal Government in providing logistics that would improve blood transfusion centres across the country.