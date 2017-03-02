A housewife, Mrs Olayinka Akinluyi, on Friday approached an Ado-Ekiti ‎Customary Court seeking dissolution of her 15-year-old union to her partner, Oni.

The petitioner sought dissolution of the union on the grounds of desertion and lack of care.

Olayinka told the court that when she met the respondent, he promised to marry her.

She added that after giving birth to their child, the respondent absconded from the house for 15 years without bothering about her welfare and the child.

She said the respondent also refused to pay for the feeding and education of the child for the past years.

She prayed the court to compel the respondent to pay her N50, 000 monthly as feeding allowance.

She also prayed the court ‎to award custody of the child to her to enable her take proper care of the child.

Olayinka appealed to the ‎court to dissolve her union with the respondent for peace to reign in her life.

The respondent, Mr Oni Akinluyi, 55, public servant, refuted all the allegations levelled against him.

He told the court that he never deserted the ‎petitioner, adding that he pays N5, 000 monthly as feeding allowance for the child to the social welfare board until 2016 when he decided to stop paying the money.

He explained that he did not pay the dowry or perform marriage rites on the petitioner because they do not have agreement to become husband and wife.

Oni told the court that he stopped payment of the child’s feeding allowance because he took the child from the mother and awarded his custody to his elder sister for proper care.

“I took the boy from his mother and asked my elder sister to take care of him; but his mother visited my elder sister and demanded to take her child.

“My sister had to release the child to his mother; that is why I stopped paying the feeding allowance of the child,” he said.

Oni prayed to the court to award custody of the child to the petitioner for proper upbringing and care and concurred with the request of the petitioner for the court to dissolve the union.

The respondent promised to pay N5, 000 as monthly feeding allowance as well as the education fees of the child to all levels.

After listening to both parties, the President of the Court, Mr Joseph Ogunsemi adjourned the case till ‎March 31 for judgment.