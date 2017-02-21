The Idi Ogungun Customary Court, Agodi, Ibadan, has heard a case of a woman, Omolara Adeyemi, who has sought divorce from her husband, Moredayo, over his inability to impregnate her.

There has not been enough effort by the respondent Adeyemi told the court in a report compiled by the Daily Post News.

Moredayo was also accused of philandering with other women despite his impotent condition, ignoring medical advice on ways to overcome his sexual performance issues.

“Instead, he flirts around. He can spend weeks outside, abandoning me in the guise that he is engaged.

“I pray the court to separate us so that I can try my luck elsewhere in a bid to get pregnant and have a child.

“I cannot allow another man to sleep with me as long as I am still married to him,” the complainant told the court.

The husband however appealed to the court, stating his disapproval of a divorce between him and Adeyemi.

In his ruling on the matter, Court President, Chief Mukaila Balogun, recommended that the pair seek a solution within their family while he adjourned the case till Monday, February 27, 2017.