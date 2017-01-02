Waterloo Notorious OOU burgler arrested by the police

Robbery suspect arrested while raiding homes of OOU students living off campus.

  • Published:
OOU burglar, Onyebuchi Chika play

OOU burglar, Onyebuchi Chika

(vanguard)

The police have apprehended a robbery suspect made notorious for terrorising the students of Olabisi Onabanjo University, OOU, Ago-Iwoye, Ogun State, who live off campus.

The apprehended suspect identified as Onyebuchi Chika, reportedly broke into students apartments around Awa Ijebu and its environs over the weekend and carted away some property of those who had travelled for Christmas.

Vanguard reports that amongst the items recovered from the suspect were a sewing machine, some cooking gas and mattresses suspected to have been stolen from the students' apartments.

According to the reports, the suspect returned to steal other items when he met his waterloo and a male student who spotted him, raised an alarm.

Explaining how the suspect was arrested, a student, Lola Gbemiga, said:

“He attempted to run but some residents chased him and held him until the arrival of policemen from Awa Ijebu Division, who later took him away. “Burglars have been disturbing us in this axis and we hope this arrest will send a signal to others.”

Vanguard reports that Chika admitted to bungling several apartments in the area during interrogation adding that most of the apartments were those of female students.

He said:

“I have burgled several students’ apartments in the area. I usually operate when they are not at home, particularly during holidays. “I sell the loots and spend the money on food.”

Chike reportedly planned to run an operation on New Year eve with plans of using the proceeds to celebrate during the festivities.

The spokesman for Ogun State Police Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the arrest and that some burgling tools were also recovered from the suspect.

