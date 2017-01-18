In Lagos Visa agent docked over alleged N667, 000 visa scam

A 46-yr-old man has appeared in court on charges of forgery, stealing and obtaining money under false pretences.

  • Published:
A visa agent, Adekunle Peter, who allegedly defrauded one Michael Adesina of N667,000 and procured him fake visas was on Tuesday charged before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

Peter, 46, who resides in Ikola area of Ipaja, Lagos State, is facing a three-count charge of forgery, stealing and obtaining money under false pretences.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Clifforf Ogu, told the court that the accused on Oct. 30, 2016, fraudulently received N667, 000 from the complainant under the pretext of procuring him schengen visas.

“The complainant approached the accused, who claimed to be a travelling agent, to help him procure schengen visa for two of his family members.

“The accused charged him N667, 000 and got the visas for them. It was at the airport that the authorities discovered that the visas were faked,’’ he said.

The offences contravened Sections 312 and 363 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the accused faces 15 years jail if found guilty of the offence.

However, the accused pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Magistrate, Mrs T. Akanni, granted the accused N400,000 bail with two sureties in like sum and adjourned the case to Feb. 3 for mention.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

