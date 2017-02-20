Highly Insane Vexed husband assault corpse of man who had fling with wife

Tineyi Moyo enjoyed great satisfaction after beating up the corpse of the man accused of sleeping with his wife.

Tineyi Moyo, a Zimbabwean man has assaulted the corpse of one Learnmore Dube, who reportedly had an affair with his wife before his passing.

According to Zim News, the disgruntled Moyo stormed the funeral service of the deceased on Saturday, February 18, 2017 and beat up the lifeless body of his rival for sleeping with his spouse, Selina Nyoka.

Reports revealed that Moyo got to know about his wife's philandering with Dube due to her reaction concerning his death.

He was able to get confirmation of the affair after question Nyoka who seemed unsettled about the death of her lover.

A traditional ruler, Chief Chireya of Magamba village, the community where the incident occurred said:

“He came to the funeral wake and started insulting everyone who was there and demanded to see Dube’s corpse.

“He said his wife had confessed to having an illicit affair with Dube."

Chireya confirmed the betrayed husband's reaction as one of immense anger. Beating up the deceased corpse offered a great deal of closure according to the chief.

“I was angry after discovering that he was sleeping with my wife.

“What made me angrier is that the truth came out when he was dead, meaning I couldn’t confront him.

“Therefore, I decided to beat him and honestly I felt better after beating him," Chireya quoted the angry man in a statement.

His actions however resulted in a fine of three cows which he is expected to surrender to the family of the deceased.

