Union Bank UBN unveils newly upgraded branches in Enugu

Union Bank has unveiled 2 newly upgraded branches in Enugu, Enugu State.

  • Published:
Image
UBN unveils newly upgraded branches in Enugu play

UBN unveils newly upgraded branches in Enugu

AFCON 2017 A guide to watching the (boring) Nations' Cup
Morning Teaser ‘My father has set a time limit for me to get married’
You Know I'm Just Joking by Ayomide Tayo If you live on social media, you will die on social media
Pulse Nigeria Poll Readers want Faustina to forget her ex-boyfriend
MMM Nigeria Pulse polls reveal more Nigerians want to invest in Ponzi scheme
Abiola Ajimobi "Mannerless children," Governor's daughter slams LAUTECH students
‘Wey My Money?’ Man whose wife ran away after 2 weeks wants repayment
Banky W Singer loses fortune to become a Cart Pusher

With a consistent effort to provide quality and effective banking services to customer across Nigeria, Union Bank has unveiled 2 newly upgraded branches in Enugu, Enugu State.

The new branches, located at No 58, Zik Avenue, Uwani and No 3, Garden Avenue, Enugu, are fully equipped to deliver quick and efficient services to its customers in a vibrant and conducive environment.

Speaking at the event, Joe Mbulu, Transformation Director, Union Bank, commented on how the bank’s constant engagement with customers all over Nigeria has driven the bank to keep developing services to support their lifestyle.

He said, “Our objective as a bank is to be customer-focused, and we are intensively expanding the capabilities of our system to ensure we meet and exceed customers’ expectations.  We are improving our physical infrastructure, but we have also gone beyond that. Our promise to build a simpler, smarter bank means to cater for our customers through convenient, secure and fast banking platforms like the mobile and online banking systems which ensure customer spend less time banking and more time living”.

Addressing guests at the event, Carlos Wanderley, Head, Retail Banking, Union Bank, said, “The strategy to improve our physical and banking infrastructure is built on creating excellent customer experience. Customers can easily make banking transactions within short periods, gain speedy access to added services wherever they are, and also have private and comfortable conversations with their relationship manager when necessary.”

Complimenting Union Bank on its excellence in customer experience, Architect Callistus Ilozumba, former Commissioner of Works, Anambra State who is also a customer of the Bank said, “My experience with Union Bank has always been exceptional, either as an individual, business or for my family. As a customer of Union Bank, we have worked together to build a very successful business, and the bank has continued to support us in increasing our capacity. So it has been a wonderful experience for me as a customer and member of the Union Bank family.

With over 100 new and refurbished branches across Nigeria leading to a 20% reduction in transaction process time, Union Bank continues to reaffirm its commitment towards providing world class facilities that best suit its customers’ banking needs.

This is a feature by Union Bank.

Author

Pulse Mix

Pulse Mix Get exciting content from all over the world as Pulse keeps informing, educating and entertaining you with daily updates.

Top 3

1 Pretty Mike Club owner explains why he puts leashes on womenbullet
2 Matharoo Sisters 'Canadian Kardashians' leave Nigeria quietly after...bullet
3 Benson Okonkwo Nollywood actor comes under fire for kissing man on...bullet

Gist

The Kenyan government might shut down the Internet if things go bad during the elections
Kenya Kenyatta's government might shut down the Internet during elections
Isaiah Otong and Idongesit Udoma on their wedding day
‘Wey My Money?’ Man whose wife ran away after 2 weeks wants repayment
The African Cup of Nations most times is a competition of ugly hairstyles and bad football
AFCON 2017 A guide to watching the (boring) Nations' Cup
Singer loses fortune to become a Cart Pusher
Banky W Singer loses fortune to become a Cart Pusher