True Confession 'I personally killed 3 rivals' – Arrested cult hit man

A cult hit man has told the police in Imo State how he personally killed some rival members in the state.

The cult hit man, Obinna Chigozie play

The cult hit man, Obinna Chigozie

(South East News)

A 20-year-old hit man of a cult group, Aye Confraternity, Obinna Chigozie Onuoha, who was arrested by the Imo State Police Command, has made a shocking confession of being behind the murder of a graduate of the Imo State University in August 2016.

South East News reports that Onuoha who made the confession during interrogation, added that apart from the young graduate identified as Chikabala, he also butchered two other members of a rival cult group in the state including a motorcyclist and a CD hawker.

The late graduate, it was gathered, had gone to complete his clearance at the university in preparation for the mandatory one-year National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), programme when he was shot dead in front of the school gate.

In his confessional statement, Onuoha, the son of a pastor, reportedly said:

“I am a member of Aye cult group. We attack rival cultists anywhere, any day and any time. Since I joined the cult group, I have killed three persons. But I don’t attack rival cultists alone. Our members walk in a group.

Among those we have killed was Chibuike. I was the one that shot him at Douglas Road, Owerri. He was a member of a rival cult group.

Another victim was Zaiki, who sold CD plates. I fired the shot that killed him at Ikenegbu Road. There was also a motorcyclist we killed at Mbaise Road.

My members were responsible for the murder of Chikalaba in front of IMSU gate. We were five that carried out that attack. Their names are Shiba, Nonso, Freedom, and Brano.

Other members of our group are Black Fela, Owite, Pharoah, and Ludacris. We kill rival group members on sight because if we don’t, they will kill us.”

Confirming the arrest of the suspect, the State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Andrew Enwerem, explained that the suspect was arrested at a beach in Mechanic Village, Nekede, in Owerri West Local Government Area, after being on the run for many months.

