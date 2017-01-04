Too Much Undergraduate Babcock student reportedly commits suicide

Olukayode Salako, has revealed the sad death of an undergraduate Babcock student who took his own life.

  • Published:
Unokyur Verishima play

Unokyur Verishima

(facebook)

In Edo Assistant Police Commissioner commits suicide
Witchcraft Traditional ruler commits suicide in Delta following allegation
Can’t Take It Retiree commits suicide after losing sight
Justice Served NSCDC officials arrest plumber who committed murder
Depression UNN student commits suicide after losing bet
Mummy's Boy Man commits suicide a day to his wedding in Lagos
Stupid Death Pregnant woman commits suicide because pastor lover dumped her
InLagos Man granted N300,000 bail for causing lover's death
Stupid Love 17-yr-old girl commits suicide after lover dumped her
InAnambra Unidentified man commits suicide

An undergraduate of Babcock University, Unokyur Verishima, has allegedly committed suicide.

Nollywood actress, Foluke Daramola's husband, Olukayode Salako, shared the sad news on Facebook.

ALSO READ: Student commits suicide after failing JAMB

Olukayode Salako reveals suicide case of Babcock undergraduate play

Olukayode Salako reveals suicide case of Babcock undergraduate

(facebook)

 

Salako, who runs a school where the deceased passed out from, wrote,

"Sadly this boy committed suicide So sad! What must have made this boy to take his own life?! What?! He was from a very responsible and financially comfortable home. He was getting good care from his mother?!

"He was a very good, brilliant and quiet boy, who had the best of education! Mrs. Unokyoh has been a very good woman to her children, who has committed everything she has to their full support. Oh! God! Who did this to my friend and buxom sister?!

ALSO READ: Student commits suicide over poor results

"Who did this to the Bosworth College community?! Who did this to Babcock university?! Who remoted this boy to cause this widow this terrible pain?! Who?! Who?!! Who?!!! Who did this to my friend?! Ah! Africa! A fi ika! It is only God who can console you Pat! Good bye, my boy! May God accept your innocent soul! Bosworth College International will miss always miss you!"

May his soul rest in peace.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

Top 3

1 Racism ‘We don’t want Nigerians in our country’ – South African citizensbullet
2 Bobrisky US man reportedly wants to marry famous cross-dresserbullet
3 The Titanic Apparently an iceberg did not take down famous ship...bullet

Gist

 
In USA Man sets stepdaughter on fire
Walter Masuku
Pay Good With Evil Man beaten by owner of lost phone he returned
Grace Ene Onaivi, the missing student found dead
Gone Too Soon 300l BSU missing student found dead
The Starter Pack Everything you need to become a Yahoo Boy this year