Too Good To Be True Corper who survived ghastly accident is grateful for life [Graphic Photos]

Corper who survived ghastly accident is grateful for life [Graphic Photos]

Young corper takes to Facebook to share before and after photos after surviving ghastly accident.

  • Published:
Ms Ezinne Okorie after the accident play

Ms Ezinne Okorie after the accident

(facebook)

Corper Ezinne Okorie has so much to be grateful for after surviving a ghastly accident that should have claimed her life.

Ms Okorie was involved in the accident on her way to Orientation camp after being called up for her compulsory one year service with the National Youth Service Corps NYSC.

Scarred but breathing, Ms Okorie took to her Facebook page to share shocking before and after photos of herself, thanking God for saving her life.

She wrote, "All I hv to say, thank u Jesus for saving my life from road accident on my way to Nysc orientation camp. Friends join me in thanking him for he is a great God."

Many lives have been lost in this same manner, as youths travel from one edge of the country to another for their NYSC.

Thank God for her life.

