Too Good To Be True Corper who survived ghastly accident is grateful for life [Graphic Photos]

Corper Ezinne Okorie has so much to be grateful for after surviving a ghastly accident that should have claimed her life.

Ms Okorie was involved in the accident on her way to Orientation camp after being called up for her compulsory one year service with the National Youth Service Corps NYSC.

ALSO READ: Dad of Corps member who died in motor accident shares his misery

Scarred but breathing, Ms Okorie took to her Facebook page to share shocking before and after photos of herself, thanking God for saving her life.

She wrote, "All I hv to say, thank u Jesus for saving my life from road accident on my way to Nysc orientation camp. Friends join me in thanking him for he is a great God."

ALSO READ: Female corp members dies in ghastly motor accident

Many lives have been lost in this same manner , as youths travel from one edge of the country to another for their NYSC .

Thank God for her life.